LA Wildfires: Nature’s Relentless Assault

What’s going on?

If you haven’t seen on social media or the news yet, Los Angeles is currently burning to the ground. While this wording may seem harsh, it is the unfortunate reality of the situation. This extremely serious matter has brought people’s nightmares to life. Homes, businesses, the economy, and the environment are all in trouble. Fires named The Palisades, Eaton, Kenneth, Hurst, and Lidia are destroying the LA area, burning over 30,000 acres of land, and claiming at least 25 lives so far. To make matters worse, criminals have started to loot areas in southern California amidst all the chaos.

Residents of the surrounding areas of Los Angeles, Pasadena, and Hollywood Hills are attempting to flee as quickly as they can. However, people and animals have been left stranded in their residences. A jarring video from the New York Post depicts a man and his dog stuck in their home as the fire blazes around them. Due to evacuations, traffic became so congested that people had to abandon their cars and flee on foot. Standstill traffic is occurring so rapidly because the Palisades area has such few roads that there simply wasn’t a way for people to escape (Sommer, 2025). Hollywood is experiencing similar gridlocked roads as locals fled the fires as fast as they could, and many reported being stuck in traffic for several hours.

While there is not a direct reason known source for the fires starting, they continue to flourish due to strong offshore gusts known as the “Santa Ana winds” and dry weather conditions. With the winds going beyond 60 mph, firefighters are having a tough time containing the fires. Although the Governor has deployed over 1,400 firefighters, Oregon, Washington, Utah, New Mexico, Arizona, and Mexico have all stepped up and dispatched teams to assist relief efforts. Natalie Enclade, executive director of Buildstrong America, says that “the largest factor contributing to these events is insufficient resources” (Germain, 2025).

Controversy

Amid the chaos that these fires have unleashed, there is an underlying theme of upset when it comes to local and federal government action and concerns that climate change could be at fault. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration stated that “Climate change, including increased heat, extended drought, and a thirsty atmosphere, has been a key driver in increasing the risk and extent of wildfires in the western United States” (FitzGerald, 2025). California has a “fire season” which generally lasts from May to October; however the governor says that these fires have become a recurring issue.

Los Angeles’ Mayor, Karen Bass, has been under extreme criticism from residents due to the state’s lack of preparation. She avoided pressing questions from interviewers on her leadership and lack thereof, as well as why there was a shortage of water for firefighters to use. According to the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power, all three of the 1 million-gallon water tanks that supply Pacific Palisades were empty by 3 A.M. Wednesday, just two days after the fires started. Residents were upset when they learned that the mayor was not even in the country when the fires began, and didn’t return to Los Angeles until thousands of structures had already been burned (Bailey, 2025). She, however, is not the only one facing backlash – Gavin Newsom, the Governor of California, has been under fire for the “mismanagement of resources” leading up to the disaster (Günerigok, 2025).

How to Help

California Fire Foundation Wildfire & Disaster Relief Fund – Providing ongoing support to the communities affected by these natural disasters.

Wildfire Relief fund – GoFundMe – Providing direct relief to people in need after the wildfire.

The Red Cross – Helping reconnect families with loved ones, finding shelter, donations, etc.

YMCA of Los Angeles – Accepting essential items for affected families.

CAL FIRE Benevolent Foundation – Donations go towards firefighters, their families, and burn victims.