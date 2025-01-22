Curly Hairstyles for the Cold 

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

During the winter, it’s so hard trying to wrap up and keep warm. It’s even worse for girls like myself who have curly hair and are trying to keep it from breaking off in the cold! If you deal with these issues, don’t worry! I am providing you with some different hairstyles that can range from braids, wigs, and even getting it slicked down with a nice silk press. These styles will help prevent any straining for your natural hair and keep it nice and healthy for the next season!

Braids

Braids can be very versatile depending on the style that you want. They can be long or even a cute braided bob, that’s the magic about braids for natural hair! The most popular type of braids are called knotless braids. These kinds of braids are better on your scalp as opposed to box braids. They also have long effectiveness when kept up with for weeks, which can be a lasting style that you wouldn’t have to manipulate. If you add length to your braids as well, it can help keep you warm, since they’ll provide more coverage on your neck. With knotless braids, you can add a bit of flair to it to make them extra cute! My favorite kind of knotless braids are bohemian style, which is just added pieces of wavy or curly hair attached to the braids. It makes the braids look more ethereal, making them extra beautiful. Braids can be something you get done professionally, or you can do them yourself! Doing them yourself isn’t hard! The power of YouTube can help you find many different tutorials on any type of braiding styles you want to do.

Wigs

Another thing you can do is wear protective wigs to keep your hair safe and give you more options on how to style it. You can change the color, length, and texture of your hair with endless options. You can style it for every occasion! Wigs are also a great way to keep your hair protected, but be sure to wear a hair cap to protect your natural hair. It is also helpful to oil your scalp often to make sure your hair isn’t irritated and wash off any residual glue in your hair.

Natural

Finally, let’s get into how you can rock your sleek natural length. Many people prefer to get silk presses done professionally to get the most shine and a longer retention of their hair staying straight. This method does include minimal heat to your hair, but it is straightened without chemicals. Hair stylists will wash your hair, detangle and blow-dry, then finish with a flat iron to give it that sleek and shiny look that can last you for weeks. To keep up with this style, it is recommended to wrap your hair and wear a scarf at night to prevent sweating out the hair style and keep the frizz away.

As a lady who loves a good hairstyle, being able to switch it up for every season keeps the spark alive in your relationship with your natural hair. Having different styles accessible while still retaining the health of your hair is a great feeling, and I am happy to spread more information on the different styles natural hair women can do! From wigs and braids to silk presses, I love being able to see hair used as an expression of anyone’s true self.