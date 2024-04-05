The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Summer is coming up quickly (literally counting down the days!) and Her Campus at ODU wants you to be prepared for anything a beach day may throw at you. It is never fun when you get to the beach and realize you forgot something; it can throw the whole day off. This article will always be here for you to come back to when prepping for that perfect day at the beach.

A cute and functioning beach bag is essential because it ties everything together. A few of my favorite brands for this are Saks, Natural Life, and Mark and Graham. When looking for a bag, consider things such as if they are easy to clean, if they are waterproof, if they are convenient to carry, and the size. It can feel overwhelming at times when you are trying to carry a million things in the heat and over the sand. When considering what to pack, a few items on this list may be optional due to personal preferences or certain needs.

Here is the perfect list for the perfect day:

Body and face SPF – make sure it’s waterproof!

Chapstick – ideally the ones that have SPF in them.

Your favorite pair of sunglasses.

Hair clips – in case you want to get in the water but not get your hair wet.

A good book.

Deodorant – for reapplying.

Tampons – if it’s that time of the month.

Headphones/speaker – so you can play some summer tunes!

Water bottle – make sure it’s one that keeps your water cold (such as Hydroflask, Stanley or Yeti)

Hairbrush – if you like to fix your hair after going for a little swim.

Snacks – some good snack options include fruit, subs, or veggies and hummus.

A large towel – make sure it’s a decent size for tanning.

A cute hat – for the girls who struggle with sunburn.

Whether you’re going with friends, family, or just yourself, this list will have everything you need! Your friends will also appreciate you when they realize you have something they forgot. No matter if you are the type of girl who likes to lay out and soak up the sun, or the type to dive into waves and play in the sand, this list has you covered. Remember, it’s important to protect your skin from the sun so bringing sunscreen for yourself is the top priority! Of course getting that perfect tan is always a confidence booster, however, it’s important to put your health first, so always prioritize sunscreen and be sure to reapply when necessary to do so.