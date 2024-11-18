The Best Songs to Listen to On the Way to Class

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Walking around New York City is not a part of the typical college experience. Yes, we have packed schedules every day, but it’s worth adding some fun and inspiration to your daily walks with good music.

Whether you’re heading off to a club meeting, your midterm exam, or trying to relax after a long lecture in the big city, these songs will make you feel like you’re living in a dream! This list is both a mix of throwback classics and new hits, so feel free to enjoy and press play!

Most people may associate this song with Kylie Jenner’s trendy 2016 “King Kylie” Era, but what I love about it is how it takes your mind off of things. The upbeat rhythms and lyrics transport me to being down for one night out with my friends on a Friday. Thanks to Tiktok, this song has been resurfacing and is seriously worth the hype. Even though it is considered to be a “Song of the Summer,” it can be a song for any season.

“Lover” is one of my favorite Taylor Swift albums, so this song definitely has to be on this list. The mood and tone of Swift’s voice feels like she is directly talking to you about redefining the politics of this country and never being afraid to advocate for change. She instills power and motivational ideas in our generation and calls us to be as vocal as we can be on things we are passionate about. It’s been a long time coming for all of the good to happen in this world, and you can certainly make change happen in college.

Noah Kahan is a talented artist whose music has recently exploded in popularity, and this song defines the college experience in a nutshell. Kahan displays the motivation and braveness it takes to leave home and start a new chapter. He encourages us to never let go of our ambitions and dreams, and he reminds us that the people back home will always be supportive. We grow and change when living away from home. Sometimes it’s quite hard, but this song inspires us to continue to be strong and brave. Progress and sacrifice go hand in hand in this song.

Olivia Rodrigo’s “teenage dream” was on repeat during my class walks in freshman year because it made me think about entering adulthood and enjoying my last year of being a teenager. I love Rodrigo’s portrayal of anger and sadness throughout the song as well as her curiosity. By the end, she relates to all of us as she wonders if the next chapter truly does get better or not. She also tells us that it’s okay when life doesn’t go our way and that it’s alright to feel all of these emotions when beginning a new chapter in life.

You may think of Dua Lipa’s “Dance the Night Away” or Billie Eilish’s “What Was I Made for” as the “Barbie” movie anthems, but I think of this song instead. ”Choose Your Fighter” is the epitome of self-expression and never being afraid to showcase your true self inside and outside of the lecture hall. I love listening to this song whenever I am not feeling as confident as I want to be, whether it’s before an exam or presentation. It eliminates all those harsh feelings from me.

“Espresso” is absolutely perfect after a long day or a treacherous exam, and it is filled with personality and humor. It feels like Carpenter is actually talking to the listener, giving advice on how to be a confident college student and to not stress all the time. There are a lot of references towards her boyfriend, but I tend to interpret them as messages of motivation and manifestation of being the best academic weapon you can be. Also, the song title is related to caffeine, which is a college student’s best friend and something we can’t live without. This song is surely great at any time, especially when you’re working late at Bobst.

This song is about longing to be with someone you love, and Abrams does a really good job at being as expressive and vocal as possible in the midst of an emotional song. Her catchy lyrics really resonate with me and can easily get stuck in your head. This song is my new go-to, thanks to trends on Tiktok and Instagram, and it will always be a song I can resort to listening to when I need some source of thrilling energy that motivates me to overcome my obstacles and increase my confidence.

This song was truly the highlight of “brat girl summer,” and how anybody can be “so julia.” The beat hints at a throwback style, yet also models how any girl should have the confidence to unleash their inner “it girl.” Charli is essentially telling us to empower ourselves and each other through our styles and personalities, and how we shouldn’t always have to conform to society’s standards, especially within college. College is a place where we can truly channel our passions and talents, so be the “brat girl” you deserve to be!