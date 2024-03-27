Here are the 9 Best Middle Eastern Restaurants to Try in NYC From Someone Who is Lebanese

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As a Lebanese girl, my deep love for Middle Eastern cuisine is woven into my DNA. I recall countless nights throughout my childhood when my dad would grill lamb chops in our backyard that my mom, brother and I would gleefully devour alongside bowls of tabbouleh and baba ghanoush. Other days, we would visit our favorite Lebanese spot in Westwood, CA and dig into beef shawarma plates and stuffed grape leaves. “Sahtein,” or “eat in good health,” my dad would say before we tucked into the food.

My heritage was cemented into my lifestyle, so when I arrived in New York, I was ecstatic to find a rich and diverse picking of Middle Eastern restaurants waiting at my fingertips. These eateries take innovative approaches to iconic dishes from Lebanon, Turkey, Persia, Greece and more, crafting unparalleled spreads and unforgettable entrees. Their personable staff makes you feel right at home, serving food that is a labor of love. Vibrant ensembles of flavors and aromas meld together inside warm and inviting rooms to create extraordinary (and healthy) culinary experiences that transport you to the Middle East.

These restaurants are top-notch representations of the Middle East and worth the venture. From herby Lebanese specialties to aromatic Syrian dishes, you will not be disappointed.