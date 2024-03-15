This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at NYU chapter.

M.K. Lobb made her debut in the publishing world with her young adult dark fiction release: “Seven Faceless Saints.” Perfect for Kerri Maniscalco fans, Lobb’s duology is a murder mystery set in a world where saints and their disciples rule with unjust power while the unfavored struggle to survive. “School Library Journal” reviewed the first book saying, “the genre-bending high fantasy murder mystery concept is intriguing, and the narrative raises some interesting questions about the nature of faith and unquestioning loyalty.”

A year later, M.K. Lobb is back with a thrilling conclusion to the two-book series, “Disciples of Chaos,” which sees titular characters Roz and Damian continue their journey as their world crumbles around them. Peppered with complications of love, magic, faith and war, Lobb’s duology is a “pitch-perfect sequel to “Seven Faceless Saints.” Kate Dylan, author of “Mindwalker” says that, “Fans of the first book will not be disappointed by the explosive conclusion.”

Damian Venturi isn’t aware of it yet, but as small shifts start to crack the foundations of the Ombrazian power structure after the Rebellion’s attack, cracks are beginning to show in Damian’s own facade. Uncontrollable anger is bubbling to the surface and can’t always be pushed down. Can he keep everyone safe, even from himself?

Rossana Lacertosa should feel victorious. She accomplished everything she set out to do, and more. The Rebellion’s attack set countless prisoners free and brought attention to the unfairness in the Palazzo’s structure. And Damian is back by her side where he belongs. Yet the war with Brechaat rages on and government officials are hellbent on keeping the status quo.

Suddenly an Ombrazian general arrives from the front lines, and orders dozens of arrests, shipping Roz and Damian’s friends up north. Determined to free those who matter most, Roz and Damian set their sights on Brechaat but their journey is dogged by strange magic, and Damian shifts further from the boy he used to be.

M. K. Lobb is a fantasy writer with a love of all things dark— be it literature, humor or general aesthetic. She grew up in small-town Ontario and studied political science at both the University of Western Ontario and the University of Ottawa. She now lives by the lake with her partner and their cats. When not reading or writing, she can be found at the gym or contemplating the harsh realities of existence. Her debut novel “Seven Faceless Saints” (Little, Brown) released in early 2023. It was a Kids’ Indie Next Pick and was shortlisted for the Barnes & Noble Children’s & YA Book Awards. The sequel, “Disciples of Chaos,” followed in 2024. Her third novel, “To Steal from Thieves,” is slated for early 2025.

For this Author Spotlight, I focused on Lobb’s writing process and what she learned about herself from it along with some details of the series that stuck out to me.

If you could describe your book as an aesthetic, what would it be and why? What would it be for Roz and Damian?

I love this question! I’d describe the “Seven Faceless Saints” duology as a gothic sort of aesthetic. Dark, romantic, ornate, and lots of religious iconography. That’s what my Pinterest board looks like, anyway! Roz’s aesthetic would be metallics, lush beauty, and sharp objects. Damian’s would be rich, woodsy colors and a sense of desolation.

At the Double YA Launch event at Books of Wonder, you mentioned you were a history buff. What were some of the challenges you faced when writing this series that has historical undertones to it? Do you wish you were able to make it more historically accurate?

Most of my challenges related to the complexity of the story. The magic system and made-up history of the world was already quite a lot to contend with, and incorporating real historical elements made it feel too complicated. As a result, I decided to pull back on those and turn the books into a straight fantasy series. Sometimes less is more, and I didn’t want to overwhelm readers, especially because the history I was drawing from isn’t exactly common knowledge. I think that was the right decision, and I ultimately don’t wish I’d incorporated more historical accuracy. Those who are familiar with the guilds of Florence may be able to draw some parallels, but for those who aren’t, it won’t make any difference.

In addition to being a murder mystery, your duology focuses on the government within the fantasy world you built along with how it affects its people like Roz. What made you decide to focus on this realistic factor, rather than building something off the fantasy elements?

I mean, I think every system of governance in a book—even if it’s completely fantastical—has parallels to real world institutions. In my case, though, what interested me in the Florentine guilds was the fact that someone’s importance was directly tied to their skills. That’s not always something you see in political systems, where people tend to be born into a role or installed through popular support. I liked that concept, but I thought it would be interesting to have these skills be magical, and in turn tied to specific saints.

When writing the conclusion to your debut, did you have any goals or milestones that you’ve achieved a year since the launch of your first book?

Honestly, just writing the sequel was a milestone for me! I’d never written two books in the same world before, and it was also my first time writing on deadline. It was a whole new ballgame, so to speak, and I’d never written under that kind of stress. But I got there in the end, and I’m proud of myself for that! Now I know what I’m capable of. I also hit a certain number of book sales, and although I won’t share what that number is, I was happy to reach it!

What is something you learned about yourself as a writer since releasing your duology? Is there anything you learned about yourself as a person throughout this process?

I’ve learned I’m not the kind of writer, or person, who’s going to appeal to everyone. Now, I know that’s technically true of every author, but I tend to include some specifically divisive themes and characters. I’m always questioning things that not everyone wants to question, and I make my characters do the same. Reader feedback from book one was slowly trickling in while I edited book two, and there were several times I had to stop and ask myself: do I change this to make it more palatable, or do I stick to my personal beliefs and visions? Although I obviously want my work to have wide appeal, in the end I decided I needed to stay true to myself and let readers feel however they may.

For those hesitant to pick up your novel, what do you want to say that may convince them otherwise?

I think readers sometimes see the covers and assume the books are adult fantasy in the vein of Nevernight. I’ve also had quite a few people think the books are going to be much scarier than they are! They’re primarily for young adults, and although there are some creepy elements, I wouldn’t say they’re a whole lot darker than other YA novels circulating right now. A lot of the focus is actually on the romance between the two main characters.

What can readers look forward to in your “Disciples of Chaos”?

I like to think I’ve delivered a pretty well-rounded ending emotionally. There are sad moments, bittersweet moments, but also romantic and happy moments. I think it reflects Roz and Damian’s tumultuous journey. In terms of the story itself, expect more involvement from the side characters, some traveling outside of the city where the first book took place, and as always, expect more angst!

Thanks M.K Lobb for answering my questions! It was so fun meeting you in person and hearing some tidbits about your next book. Wishing you much success. Thank you to Cassie Malmo from Little Brown of the Hachette Book Group for letting me interview Lobb on a quick turnaround. So glad I was able to interview her.