Will we ever see a third season of ‘Euphoria’, and is one really necessary?

Ever since the question evoking ending to season 2 in February of 2022, fans have been anticipating the

return of euphoria for season 3. Although it was originally on track for a third season, there has appeared

to be several hiccups in production since its wrap in 2022. Starting off with the release date of the third

season, we were made assured by director ‘Sam Levinson’ that the show will not be returning for at least

2 years. However, 2 years on there seems to be no sign of production or even conformation for a season 3.

Which leaves me to question whether this alluded season will ever see the light of day? While Sam

Levinson has attempted to account for the end of the characters high school careers after season 2 by

confirming there will be some sort of time jump in the new season, is there really any point? I will be

temporarily transporting us to season 2 for those who need a refresher and assessing whether a 3rd

season is really necessary?



The second season of euphoria began with a very distraught Cassie (Sydney Sweeney), wandering into a

gas station drunk and sad. Euphorias designated antagonist ‘Nate’ (Jacob Elordi) finds her in this state and

offers to give her a ride to the seemingly unmissable New Year’s Eve party. This is the start of the twos

secret affair which seems to have caused the most conversation and provoked the most evident audience

reaction following the seasons premiere. Personally, this was my first cause for issue. Cassie’s tragic

desperation and need for Nate’s validation throughout the entire season was an excruciating watch.

Audiences were appalled and judging by reactions on social media fans were taking very decisive sides

with Nate’s ex ‘Maddy’ played by actress Alexa Demie. Therefore the ‘the other women’, ‘two best

friends fighting over a boy’ trope was introduced to the season. In my opinion it is a lazy, cinematic

cliché, however it seems to be a popular one- as it has been used for decades now.

My main issue with the cliché was the context it’d been asserted in. After the close of season 1, we see Cassie turn over a new leaf, attending her high school prom in minimal makeup, looking content with herself, claiming she is going to ‘take a break from boys for a while’. I thought this was a tasteful decision from Sam Levinson, as Cassie’s storyline revolved around her turbulent love life and constant need for male validation following her dads leaving of her family.



The ‘daddy issues’ trope is one of cinemas beloved and practiced, and while it can be controversial, I have

to agree Sam Levinson did a great job of presenting some of the life long implications of an absent father

on young girls. although Cassie could come across as sometimes desperate, and somewhat pathetic she

was still one of the most loved characters of the show. In my opinion this is due to the relatability factor of Cassie’s character, all of her flaws make sense when we see how her life has played out thus far, how she has been perpetually used and mistreated by men her entire life. From the flashbacks to Cassie as a child to how she is treated in present day, Cassie was a relatable, multi-faceted character. Most importantly, she was a good friend. The first thing we are told about Cassie for the shows narrator ‘Rue’ (Zendaya) is this Cassie is that’s she’s ‘actually super sweet’. We see this throughout the season, unlike a lot of the other characters Cassie shows no real indication of being a bad friend, she is seen in a lot of scenes providing her friends with advices and is attentive and understanding. Her kindness is what is taken advantage the most, in particular by men. Like many women with ‘daddy issues’ in the media, Cassie is presented as hyper-sexual, and again like many women in the media (and in real life) she develops a ‘reputation’ for acts that were usually initiated/ requested by men. However, Cassie gives in time and time again thinking these acts will make others love her. Although is difficult to watch and many may critique Cassie for being naïve, I personally believe she is one of the most realistic characters I have ever seen on screen.



This all however takes a stark shift in the second season.

It is safe to say Cassie’s character will go down as one of the most hated in history after season 2. The

development and growth we see at the end of season 1, entirely disappears, in order to make room for the

sleeping with the best friend’s boyfriend cliché. This was clearly implemented as a means to build

popularity for the show as in reality we live in a world of misogyny, where there is nothing there is

nothing that brings everybody together more than hating a woman. This popularity tactic did in fact work, it received record-breaking viewership, even surpassing its first season in terms of popularity- but at what cost? The only takeaway from the entire season was this elaborate rivalry between Maddy and Cassie, the actual protagonist ‘Rue’ is quite literally forgettable and blends into the chaos of the Maddy and Cassie’s feud.

Although it is controversial, before the release of the second season, I was an avid defender of the show. I

thought it did a great job of representing a range of mental illnesses such as anxiety, depression, bipolar,

addiction. I found all the characters well-rounded, as well as unique to anything I’d ever seen before. I

thought this was the shows greatest strength by the end of season 1. However, the show just now feels like more of a money grab, it has lost all authenticity. Characters such as ‘Kat’ were essentially written off and made a joke out off. This caused the actress of ‘Kat’, the talented ‘Barbie Ferriera’ to walk a way from the show.