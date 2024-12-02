The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As a big sister in STEM, I’d recommend you to limit your use of LinkedIn.



Now that internship season is just around the corner, the immense flow of misinformation

and unnecessary stress you’re going to receive from social media will hit you like a train.

If your feed is anything like mine when I was doing my Bachelor’s, you’re probably being

bombarded with STEM influencers with perfect lives, perfect grades, jobs in high-end tech

companies, who seem to have everything under control. Even when they get real and say:

oh, don’t sweat it, I also had a ton of internship rejections!, one can’t help but ask: how am I

meant to not sweat it when literally the rest of my life may depend on getting an internship?

How am I meant to be chill about the fact that, if I fail to get hired now, I will never get hired

in the future?



(Or at least that’s how my mind sounded when I was going through that stage).

The truth is, you are much more than your academic and professional self – and if you let

yourself consume you by this polished, business-casual, clean girl self that you’re presenting

to the world for job interviews and networking, you will lose sight of who you’re really meant

to be. If you define your value based on how many interviews you get, how many job offers,

or how many Fortune 500 companies you have in your CV, you’re setting yourself up for a

lifetime of disappointment and unachievable expectations. Unfortunately, it’s very easy to fall

into that trap when every single piece of content you consume is about these topics, which is

why I would say: limit your use of LinkedIn!



Not only LinkedIn, but if you’re going to use your free time to scroll on Reels or TikTok, try to

turn your algorithm into something you find joy in seeing, instead of something that

stresses you out. I assure you, you don’t need to hear a thousand times from different

sources how to secure an internship in a FAANG. You don’t need 10 different apps that

mimic Notion. Most importantly, you don’t need all the extra pressure you’re putting on

yourself by scrolling on the profiles of other successful girls in STEM who achieved their

dreams at 20 or whatever – comparison is the thief of joy, as Theodore Roosevelt once said.

How are you going to enjoy your own STEM journey, if you keep comparing it to the journey

of others, who have lived through completely different circumstances than your own?

So, now that I’ve given my big sister speech, here are some tips on how to distance your

actual self from your corporate self and not feel guilty about it.