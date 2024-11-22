The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The 2024 American presidential election marked one of the most consequential and polarizing

contests in recent history, pitting Vice President Kamala Harris against former president Donald

J Trump. Following Joe Biden’s decision to step down, Harris took his place as the Democratic

party’s candidate, seeking to make history as America’s first female president. Although Kamala

Harris was able to garner a large following and plenty of support, Trump ultimately won the

election by a large margin. This article will explore why, despite all the support she received,

Kamala Harris’ campaign strategy failed her.



One of the key reasons for Harris’ failure was her inability to clearly differentiate her platform

from that of Joe Biden. After Biden withdrew, Harris took up his mantle, inheriting a campaign

weakened by Biden’s unpopularity that was a result of his age and a flatlining economy.

Unfortunately for Kamala, her position as Vice President during such a taxing economic period

for the average American, meant that the people of America lacked confidence in her especially

when it came to tackling issues relating to the economy. According to exit polls, 51% of voters

trusted Trump more on economic issues than Harris, with many citing the economy as their top

priority. In September, a meeting with the International Brotherhood of Teamsters, one of the

most powerful workers unions in America, proved how Biden affected Harris’ campaign. The

union, for the first time since 1996, declined to endorse a Democratic candidate, due to unmet

expectations under the Biden administration (Hunnicutt, et al. 2024). This was a blow for Harris,

as it demonstrated how unpopular she was amongst the middle class Americans.



Another factor was the rushed and reactive nature of her campaign, which left little room for

strategic adjustments. With only a short window to build her campaign from the ground up,

Harris had to quickly manage a surge of donations, choose a running mate, and prepare for the

critical presidential debate. The urgency led to little time for refining her policies or expanding

her advisory circle. As a result, her campaign appeared insular and cautious, lacking the

flexibility needed to adapt to shifting voter concerns. The cautiousness also showed in her

media approach, as she waited over a month before getting an interview with major news

outlets, and even then, she opted to be interviewed by what most viewed as “safe” media. Ones

that wouldn’t ask the difficult questions. This created the perception that Kamala was avoiding

tough questions, and it reduced her visibility at a critical time where she could have been more

proactive in addressing voter concerns.



Additionally, her strategy to emphasize Trump’s inflammatory comments over detailing her own

policies proved to be a misstep. A quick visit to the Kamala HQ page on Tiktok will show you

plenty of Trump’s questionable quotes, but will still leave you wondering what exactly Kamala

plans to do once she’s in office. This painted her as more reactionary than solution oriented.

Avoiding specifics on her planned policies, particularly regarding key issues such as inflation

and immigration, was a method that she used to shield herself from media and republican

attacks. However, the decision left voters without clear answers as to how she would address

their pressing concerns. On the contrary, Trump’s campaign capitalized on these issues,

releasing targeted ads that painted Harris as a continuation of Biden’s unpopular policies.

Finally, the way Harris’ campaign engaged with voters through social media and outreach efforts

seemed more superficial than impactful. Many felt as though the wealthy celebrities she got to

endorse her could not relate to their struggle, and therefore had no business advising them on

who to vote for. And while the memes were entertaining, she could have used a balance

between posting fun content, and informative content that would give people a reason to want

to vote for her.



In the end, her campaign faced an uphill battle, hampered by structural and strategic issues, as

well as economic discontent. Though she inspired initial enthusiasm, Kamala’s failure to

address economic concerns, and lack of an adaptable campaign strategy made it difficult for her

to overcome Trump’s resurgent appeal. Her loss bummed me out personally, but fingers

crossed America sees a female president in the next election cycle.



