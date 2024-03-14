Why Cyprus Should Be Your Girls Trip Destination This Summer

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

We’re approaching that time of year when summer is quickly approaching and going abroad is the only thing anyone is talking about. If you’re like me and struggle choosing where to spend your summer break, I’m here to make the choice for you! As a proud Cypriot, I visit Cyprus every year and it never disappoints. Home to delicious foods, the most hospitable people on the planet and beaches to die for, Cyprus is the perfect holiday destination and I’m going to tell you why.

The Beaches

I have to start with Cyprus’ most enchanting feature: its beaches. No matter where you choose to go, the coastline in Cyprus will have some of the clearest water and sandiest beaches you will ever see. Dotted with bars and lounges, a Cypriot beach is the best way to spend your summer days. Some of the most famous are Fig Tree Bay in Protaras, Nissi Beach in Ayia Napa and Lara Beach – all tourist staples of the island. I recommend exploring further away from the tourist hotspots, as some of my favourite beaches are those which are quieter and calmer. Some personal favourites of mine are those along the coastline in Kapparis, a 10-minute drive from Protaras and Fig Tree Bay.

The Food

It might seem ridiculous to choose a holiday destination for the food, but Cypriot food is to die for. A fusion of Greek and Middle Eastern cuisine, traditional Cypriot dishes are a must try. Cypriot food is always made with fresh veg, your favourite spices and grilled meat or halloumi (the best halloumi you will ever try by the way!). Some of my favourite foods come from Cyprus and nothing beats the original. I highly recommend souvlaki (it’s a meat and salad wrap – think gyros) and keftedes (fried meatballs), and some of the sweetest and juiciest fruits you might ever try.

The Nightlife

We all know that I can’t talk about Cyprus without mentioning Ayia Napa. Commonly referred to as the Ibiza of South Eastern Europe, Ayia Napa is a clubber’s dream. With streets lined with clubs as far as the eye can see, you are sure to have some great nights in the city. Women usually get into the club for free so it’s cheap too, but you didn’t hear that from me!

The Attractions

Although being what Ayia Napa is most famous for, the clubs are not the only gems the city has to offer. For the day time, the Waterworld waterpark is a must-do – allegedly the biggest in Europe! It’s sister, The Luna Park, is a huge theme park also located right in the city centre and is open until late. Furthermore, if you ever see anyone advertising boat trips, either to see the caves, the Larnaca salt lake, or to swim with dolphins and turtles, they are 100% worth it. The excursions are a lot of fun, providing a break from all that sunbathing, and are a chance to meet some fellow tourists too.

For the sightseers

If you like to do some exploring on your holiday, Cyprus has a lot to offer. From Aphrodite’s Rock in Paphos to the Tombs of the Kings, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, the history of Cyprus is vast and thrilling with a lot to learn. If you’re willing to brave the winding mountains of Troodos, the monasteries are beautiful, as are the many waterfalls situated throughout the mountains.

Whether you prefer a beach holiday or a sightseeing holiday, Cyprus has something for everybody. It’s a fantastic and memorable travel destination for you and friends – the perfect blend of relaxation, entertainment and culture.

