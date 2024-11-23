What Autumn TV/Film Should You Watch Based On Your Star Sign

Aries – The Empress
This TV series based on the life of the Empress Elisabeth of Austria, who falls in love with
her older sister’s intended fiancé, Emperor Franz Joseph, follows the young girls love story
and hardships as she begins to learn to navigate her way around royal politics and scheming
families. For the confident and bold Aries, the appeal lies in the fierce embodiment of
feminism by Elisabeth (’Sisi’) as she transitions into womanhood. An Aries watcher could
easily find a mirror image of their own personality in the Empress, who likewise follows her
heart’s desires, though rebellious and looked down on, as she fights for the future of the
empire – as well as her own.
Taurus – Knives Out
A mystery, a crime, a comedy. A dysfunctional family at the centre of a death, and with the
memorable Daniel Craig amidst the conundrum, Knives Out plays perfectly with Taurus’
appreciation for honesty and communication. As the movie unravels the secrets and lies
surrounding the mysterious death of the down-to-earth Harlan Thrombey, the Taurus cannot
miss out on the mystery of this 2019 screenplay.
Gemini – The Queen’s Gambit
A young orphan chess prodigy whose on a personal quest to becoming an elite player while
struggling with emotional problems (played by none other than Anya Taylor-Joy), is sure to
intrigue the curious tastes of a Gemini. Commenting on the difficulties of succeeding as a
woman in a male-dominated field, this is the perfect watch for the Gemini mind.
Cancer – Dead Poets’ Society
This classic 1989 coming-of-age film centres around a group of like-minded English students
and their favourite teacher who is played by the iconic Robin Williams. The movie focuses on
male friendships, the pressures behind academia and the well-known catchphrase of the film
‘carpe diem’, translating from Latin to mean ‘seize the day’ perfect encapsulates the hidden
philosophical tones of the film. With tragic turns throughout, this film is truly captivating and a
great Autumn watch for anyone who enjoys poetry, friendship and emotional plotlines. This
makes it ideal for the sensitive and friendship-oriented Cancers.
Leo – Gossip Girl
This iconic 2000s TV series follows the lives of wealthy teenagers living on Manhattan’s
Upper East Side, chronicled by a mysterious and unknown blogger. Scandals, betrayals,
boyfriends – this show has all the drama. The characters are dramatic, protective, and the
centre of attention, much like Leos.
Virgo – Little Women
As one of many film adaptations of the popular 1868 book by Lousie May Alcott, ‘Little
Women’ is a film that chronicles the lives of four sisters. Directed by the incredible Greta
Gerwig, this film includes strong themes of sisterhood, friendship, and personal growth,
making it fitting for Virgo’s driven character. Following the sisters from their childhood to
adulthood, this movie discusses women’s place in a patriarchal society through dealing with
the nature of marriage in few characters, and is often noted as a Feminist screenplay.
Presenting how femininity doesn’t conform to one model, the intellectual Virgo is likely to
appreciate the friendship and self-growth in this watch, as well as the attention to detail
Gerwig ensured wasn’t omitted.
Libra – Gilmore Girls
With Libras being charming, social, and with a strong sense of style, both the central
characters of Rory and Lorelai Gilmore appear to be highly relatable to this star sign. The
close and comedic relationship between Lorelai and her daughter Rory is sure to make the
Libra laugh and keep them entertained as the series follows the academic, work, and
personal lives of these two. Seeing their relationship grow and the young Rory go through
girlhood, Libras must make sure to give this comforting show a watch.
Scorpio- Hotel Transylvania
This animated Halloween classic can make any viewer of any age laugh and giggle at the
alternative take on a monster’s life. Hotel Transylvania being a place where no humans can
bother the eccentric monsters (of all kinds, from werewolves and mummies, to Frankenstein
and the Invisible Man), the dark and mysterious energy of the Scorpio seems to be an ideal
match for the movie. With Scorpios charismatic and loyal personalities lying behind an air of
fierceness and intensity, the movie similarly reveals the caring and loving lives of monsters.
Sagittarius – Shadow and Bone
The Sagittarius, being creative and adventurous, should not miss out on the fantasy and
action of this TV series. Based on the Shadow and Bone books, this show stars a female
character who discovers and unleashes an extraordinary magical power that may unite her
world. The fiery-voiced Alina Starkov resembles the passionate Sagittarius, rebelling against
unjust authority and fighting for her – and other’s – freedom. This is a must-watch for the fire
sign on the Sagittarius readers.
Capricorn – The Hobbit
Based on one of the most well-known books written by J. R. R. Tolkien, the ambitious and
action-orientated Capricorns are likely to indulge in the fantastical cinematics of The Hobbit’s
scenery, as a young character joins others on a quest to reclaim a lost home. The adventure
doesn’t brush over Capricorn’s sensitive appreciation for what is eye-pleasing landscapes
either.
Aquarius – Fantastic Mr. Fox
This quirky, animated Wes Anderson masterpiece should definitely find its way to an
Aquarius’ watch list, with its joyful and adventurous feel. On the run from three humanly-evil
farmers – as well as from his own, uncontrollable animal instincts, Mr. Fox takes his viewers
on a highly entertaining experience, resembling the individuality and unpredictability of the
Aquarius. The Aquarius is sure to gain a creative and inspirational insight into film and
cinematography, whilst at the same time appreciating the movie’s allegory for our own
human world.
Pisces – The House
Creative, emotional, and people smart, Pisces readers may find a new inspiration in this
puzzling animation. Across different eras, a poor and desperate family, an anxious
developer, and a tired and fed-up landlady become tied to the same mysterious and slightly
eerie house. The dark comedy of the film lies down an unsettling undertone throughout, and
the imaginative and dreamy Pisces may find this a recurring watch, with its capturing enigma
making this anything but a simple and shallow cinematic.