What Autumn TV/Film Should You Watch Based On Your Star Sign

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Nottingham chapter.

Aries – The Empress

This TV series based on the life of the Empress Elisabeth of Austria, who falls in love with

her older sister’s intended fiancé, Emperor Franz Joseph, follows the young girls love story

and hardships as she begins to learn to navigate her way around royal politics and scheming

families. For the confident and bold Aries, the appeal lies in the fierce embodiment of

feminism by Elisabeth (’Sisi’) as she transitions into womanhood. An Aries watcher could

easily find a mirror image of their own personality in the Empress, who likewise follows her

heart’s desires, though rebellious and looked down on, as she fights for the future of the

empire – as well as her own.



Taurus – Knives Out

A mystery, a crime, a comedy. A dysfunctional family at the centre of a death, and with the

memorable Daniel Craig amidst the conundrum, Knives Out plays perfectly with Taurus’

appreciation for honesty and communication. As the movie unravels the secrets and lies

surrounding the mysterious death of the down-to-earth Harlan Thrombey, the Taurus cannot

miss out on the mystery of this 2019 screenplay.



Gemini – The Queen’s Gambit

A young orphan chess prodigy whose on a personal quest to becoming an elite player while

struggling with emotional problems (played by none other than Anya Taylor-Joy), is sure to

intrigue the curious tastes of a Gemini. Commenting on the difficulties of succeeding as a

woman in a male-dominated field, this is the perfect watch for the Gemini mind.



Cancer – Dead Poets’ Society

This classic 1989 coming-of-age film centres around a group of like-minded English students

and their favourite teacher who is played by the iconic Robin Williams. The movie focuses on

male friendships, the pressures behind academia and the well-known catchphrase of the film

‘carpe diem’, translating from Latin to mean ‘seize the day’ perfect encapsulates the hidden

philosophical tones of the film. With tragic turns throughout, this film is truly captivating and a

great Autumn watch for anyone who enjoys poetry, friendship and emotional plotlines. This

makes it ideal for the sensitive and friendship-oriented Cancers.



Leo – Gossip Girl

This iconic 2000s TV series follows the lives of wealthy teenagers living on Manhattan’s

Upper East Side, chronicled by a mysterious and unknown blogger. Scandals, betrayals,

boyfriends – this show has all the drama. The characters are dramatic, protective, and the

centre of attention, much like Leos.



Virgo – Little Women

As one of many film adaptations of the popular 1868 book by Lousie May Alcott, ‘Little

Women’ is a film that chronicles the lives of four sisters. Directed by the incredible Greta

Gerwig, this film includes strong themes of sisterhood, friendship, and personal growth,

making it fitting for Virgo’s driven character. Following the sisters from their childhood to

adulthood, this movie discusses women’s place in a patriarchal society through dealing with

the nature of marriage in few characters, and is often noted as a Feminist screenplay.

Presenting how femininity doesn’t conform to one model, the intellectual Virgo is likely to

appreciate the friendship and self-growth in this watch, as well as the attention to detail

Gerwig ensured wasn’t omitted.

Libra – Gilmore Girls

With Libras being charming, social, and with a strong sense of style, both the central

characters of Rory and Lorelai Gilmore appear to be highly relatable to this star sign. The

close and comedic relationship between Lorelai and her daughter Rory is sure to make the

Libra laugh and keep them entertained as the series follows the academic, work, and

personal lives of these two. Seeing their relationship grow and the young Rory go through

girlhood, Libras must make sure to give this comforting show a watch.



Scorpio- Hotel Transylvania

This animated Halloween classic can make any viewer of any age laugh and giggle at the

alternative take on a monster’s life. Hotel Transylvania being a place where no humans can

bother the eccentric monsters (of all kinds, from werewolves and mummies, to Frankenstein

and the Invisible Man), the dark and mysterious energy of the Scorpio seems to be an ideal

match for the movie. With Scorpios charismatic and loyal personalities lying behind an air of

fierceness and intensity, the movie similarly reveals the caring and loving lives of monsters.



Sagittarius – Shadow and Bone

The Sagittarius, being creative and adventurous, should not miss out on the fantasy and

action of this TV series. Based on the Shadow and Bone books, this show stars a female

character who discovers and unleashes an extraordinary magical power that may unite her

world. The fiery-voiced Alina Starkov resembles the passionate Sagittarius, rebelling against

unjust authority and fighting for her – and other’s – freedom. This is a must-watch for the fire

sign on the Sagittarius readers.



Capricorn – The Hobbit

Based on one of the most well-known books written by J. R. R. Tolkien, the ambitious and

action-orientated Capricorns are likely to indulge in the fantastical cinematics of The Hobbit’s

scenery, as a young character joins others on a quest to reclaim a lost home. The adventure

doesn’t brush over Capricorn’s sensitive appreciation for what is eye-pleasing landscapes

either.



Aquarius – Fantastic Mr. Fox

This quirky, animated Wes Anderson masterpiece should definitely find its way to an

Aquarius’ watch list, with its joyful and adventurous feel. On the run from three humanly-evil

farmers – as well as from his own, uncontrollable animal instincts, Mr. Fox takes his viewers

on a highly entertaining experience, resembling the individuality and unpredictability of the

Aquarius. The Aquarius is sure to gain a creative and inspirational insight into film and

cinematography, whilst at the same time appreciating the movie’s allegory for our own

human world.