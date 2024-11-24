Trump’s Return to the White House: What It Means for Marginalised Communities both in the U.S. and internationally

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

On 5 th November 2024, Donald Trump claimed his second presidential victory after

securing 312 electoral votes, sweeping all seven swing states. In her concession

speech, Kamala Harris stated “My heart is full today, full of gratitude for the trust you

have placed in me, full of love for our country, and full of resolve.” , but the feeling for

democrats in the U.S., and left-leaning citizens globally, was far from patriotic, and

rather hopeless in tone, with former Democratic Representative Barbara Lee likening

coming to terms with the loss to “the five stages of grief” in a New York Times article.

Trump’s victory raises serious concerns for marginalized identities both in the U.S.

and abroad.



During his first presidential term, Donald Trump had a direct impact on the Supreme

Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade – an impact he has proudly accepted

throughout his campaign. Now, two years after it was overturned and after his refusal

to take a firm stand-point during a presidential debate with Kamala Harris in

September, Trump has stated that the federal ban is enough, writing on social media

that he “would not support a federal abortion ban, under any circumstances, and

would, in fact, veto it, because it is up to the states to decide based on the will of

their voters”. The issue of women’s reproductive rights appeared less of a concern to

Republicans during Trump’s second campaign (while Kamala Harris’ campaign

discussed it in depth), yet the recently elected President has introduced other ways

to oppress marginalised identities within the U.S. and beyond.



In addition, Trump’s administration has had much to say on issues of DEI,

LGBTQIA+ and Civil Rights. The President calls for less emphasis on diversity and

reduction of legal protections for LGBTQ+ – and particularly transgender – citizens.

According to an article detailing his policies in Associated Press, Trump has called

for ending DEI programmes in government institutions and has promised to end

“boys in girls’ sports” – a practice which he, with no evidence, insists is a real issue.

Trump’s administration offers a terrifying situation for transgender American’s,

following positive progress made during Biden’s term. In May, Trump stated on a

conservative podcast – Kayal & Company – that he would remove the Title IX

extension, stating that “We’re gonna change it on day one.” Further to this, Trump

has stated that he would ask Congress to pass a bill stating there are “only two

genders”, and to ban hormonal or surgical intervention for transgender youth in all 50

states, according to The Independent. Following his win, ABC News reported that

transgender teens had been flooding crisis hotlines, stating that the Rainbow Youth

Project “The group that serves LGBTQ+ young people has received more than 5,500

calls to its crisis hotline in the past 10 days, up from the 3,700 calls it typically gets

every month.”



Ultimately, Trump’s administration is fuelled by transphobia, leading to transgender

people within the U.S. feeling both underrepresented and unsafe. Issues of

transphobia are global, with similar anti-trans sentiments being present within the UK

political landscape. Pink News summarises Labour’s view on Trans-rights as at least

shaky, and at most actively harmful, noting Starmer’s discussion of banning schools

from teaching children about trans identities as an example.



The normalisation of Anti-Trans sentiments resulting from Donald Trump’s promises

is mirrored (albeit to a lesser extent) in Starmer’s refusal to demonstrate a fixed

position in the issue and raises concerns as to how governments across the world

will tackle Trans-rights, and whether they will respect their basic human rights.

Trump’s focus on DEI extends to his stated policies on education. In a video posted

on his website in July 2024, the now-President stated that he will impose standards

on the American education system, including “removing all Marxist diversity, equity,

and inclusion bureaucrats” and stated that the “secret weapon” will be college

accreditation. Trump promised to put stricter guidelines on education aligning with

his own political ideologies – stating he would “pursue federal civil rights cases

against […] schools that persist in explicit unlawful discrimination under the guise of

equity”, referring to schools and systems put in place to ensure students who are

systemically disadvantaged due to race, social class and gender are allowed the

same access to education as their white, wealthy, male counterparts. This directly

impacts marginalised communities within the U.S. and, given the influence of the

States on international politics and the media, it poses the question – will any other

governments follow suit?



As with his 2016 campaign – and the “Build the wall!” rhetoric he introduced –

Trump’s administration is continuously concerned with issues of immigration. In

2024, Trump has moved from discussions of the wall to an elusive program which he

states he will ensure is targeted solely on illegal immigrants, without stating how. The

system would greatly diminish immigration to the US through introducing methods

such as “ideological screening” for potential immigrants, ending birth-right

citizenship, limiting (and in some cases banning) entrants from certain majority-

Muslim nations and limiting migrants on public health grounds. The suggested

details would have a direct impact on families already living in the U.S. depending on

their status, and with very little care for individual circumstances, and through

focusing on public health would ultimately negatively impact those with health issues

and disabilities. Given the nature of immigration, it would also have a direct impact

on individuals seeking to move to the U.S. for study, work, and – at worst – solace

from dangerous situations.



As demonstrated during his previous term in office, the President will have an

undeniable impact on issues of National defence, the role of America and its

relationship with other countries. Trump has pledged expansion of the military and

made strong claims that he can end Russia’s War in Ukraine (stating last year that

he could solve the issue in one day) and solve the conflict between Israel-Hamas.

Trump has expressed strong support for Israel stating that America “will fight with

Israel.” It is important to note here that Democratic leader Kamala Harris did not

express support for Palestine in her campaign, still focusing loyalty on Israel while

acknowledging the effects on Gaza as “devastating”. As of 14 th November 2024, Al

Jazeera states that the latest death toll in the Israel-Gaza war is 44,493 Palestinians

dead, and 1,139 people in Israel. Trump’s approach presents a complete lack of

sympathy for Gaza, despite statistics clearly demonstrating a dire need for

humanitarian aid.



In terms of foreign policy, Trump has also expressed anti-NATO sentiments, with

frequent threats to leave and suggestions that he would not be fully involved or

protective of allied countries that do not reach the proposed spending target, stating

at a February campaign rally that he would let Russia “do whatever the hell they

want” to NATO countries that do not reach the target. Trump’s attitudes towards

foreign policy are incredibly harmful, as he ignores the U.S.’ position as an ally and

resulting in global uncertainty, while doing little to help citizens in areas ravaged by

conflict.