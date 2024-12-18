Top 10 Places in the UK to Spend New Year’s Eve 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.
New Year’s Eve is a magical time to celebrate the year gone by and attend the best parties
the UK has to offer. Here are the top ten places to get your groove on this year…
- London: The Iconic Spectacle:
The capital city remains top choice for New Year festivities with the Thames world-famous
fireworks display. Impressive landmarks such as the Shard and the London Eye host
exclusive parties, whilst pubs and bars are full to the brim with lively people and a whole
range of entertainment. For those who look for a quieter celebration in London, cruises along
the Thames offer a full, private view of the fireworks.
- Edinburgh: Hogmanay Festival:
Edinburgh’s three day festival features torchlit processions, concerts and the famous Street
Party, culminating in breath-taking fireworks over Edinburgh Castle. For an authentic touch,
strangers join hands to sing ‘Auld Lang Syne’ as the clock strikes midnight.
- Manchester: A Northern Party Hub:
Known for its vibrant nightlife, Manchester throws some of the UK’s best New Year’s Eve
parties. From themed nights at nightclubs to live music events, there’s something for
everyone. Albert Square often hosts family-friendly festivities, while those seeking glamour
can head to rooftop bars like 20 Stories.
- Bath: Georgian Elegance:
For a more refined celebration, Bath’s stunning Georgian architecture and festive
atmosphere provide the perfect backdrop. Attend a black-tie dinner at the Assembly Rooms
or indulge in a spa session at the Thermae Bath Spa before welcoming the new year.
- Cardiff: Fireworks and Festivities:
The Welsh capital lights up with fireworks and live music during its Winter Wonderland
celebrations. The civic center transforms into a festive paradise with ice skating, fairground
rides, and food stalls. The countdown is best enjoyed at Cardiff Castle or along the vibrant
Cardiff Bay.
- The Lake District: A Countryside Escape:
For a quieter celebration, the Lake District offers a serene setting to ring in the new year.
Cosy cottages and luxury hotels host special New Year’s Eve dinners, often accompanied by
live music and local delicacies. Combine it with a winter hike to start the year refreshed and
inspired.
- Brighton: Seaside Revelry:
Brighton is a quirky and vibrant destination for New Year’s Eve. The beachfront city comes
alive with parties in its famous clubs, such as Concorde 2 and Patterns. The pier hosts
celebrations with a seaside twist, and firework displays light up the coast.
- Belfast: An Irish Welcome:
Northern Ireland’s capital is an underrated gem for New Year’s Eve celebrations. The city
offers everything from traditional Irish pubs with live folk music to grand gala dinners. The
Titanic Belfast hosts an elegant ball, while the Custom House Square provides a lively
outdoor countdown.
- York: Medieval Charm:
York’s historic streets provide a charming setting for a festive celebration. Attend a candlelit
service in York Minster or stroll through the medieval Shambles. Many hotels and
restaurants in the city offer special dining experiences, perfect for an intimate celebration.
- Newcastle: Party by the Tyne:
Known for its friendly locals and lively nightlife, Newcastle delivers a fantastic New Year’s
Eve experience. The Quayside is the heart of the action, featuring fireworks and riverside
parties. Alternatively, head to Jesmond Dene House for a luxurious meal and a quieter
celebration.
Wherever you chose to spend your New Years Eve in the UK, be sure to make the most of
it! From unique traditions, relaxed dinners, fireworks or party-ragers, every location has
something to offer. Here’s to a brilliant start to 2025!