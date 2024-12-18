Top 10 Places in the UK to Spend New Year’s Eve 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Nottingham chapter.

New Year’s Eve is a magical time to celebrate the year gone by and attend the best parties

the UK has to offer. Here are the top ten places to get your groove on this year…

London: The Iconic Spectacle:

The capital city remains top choice for New Year festivities with the Thames world-famous

fireworks display. Impressive landmarks such as the Shard and the London Eye host

exclusive parties, whilst pubs and bars are full to the brim with lively people and a whole

range of entertainment. For those who look for a quieter celebration in London, cruises along

the Thames offer a full, private view of the fireworks. Edinburgh: Hogmanay Festival:

Edinburgh’s three day festival features torchlit processions, concerts and the famous Street

Party, culminating in breath-taking fireworks over Edinburgh Castle. For an authentic touch,

strangers join hands to sing ‘Auld Lang Syne’ as the clock strikes midnight. Manchester: A Northern Party Hub:

Known for its vibrant nightlife, Manchester throws some of the UK’s best New Year’s Eve

parties. From themed nights at nightclubs to live music events, there’s something for

everyone. Albert Square often hosts family-friendly festivities, while those seeking glamour

can head to rooftop bars like 20 Stories. Bath: Georgian Elegance:

For a more refined celebration, Bath’s stunning Georgian architecture and festive

atmosphere provide the perfect backdrop. Attend a black-tie dinner at the Assembly Rooms

or indulge in a spa session at the Thermae Bath Spa before welcoming the new year. Cardiff: Fireworks and Festivities:

The Welsh capital lights up with fireworks and live music during its Winter Wonderland

celebrations. The civic center transforms into a festive paradise with ice skating, fairground

rides, and food stalls. The countdown is best enjoyed at Cardiff Castle or along the vibrant

Cardiff Bay. The Lake District: A Countryside Escape:

For a quieter celebration, the Lake District offers a serene setting to ring in the new year.

Cosy cottages and luxury hotels host special New Year’s Eve dinners, often accompanied by

live music and local delicacies. Combine it with a winter hike to start the year refreshed and

inspired. Brighton: Seaside Revelry:

Brighton is a quirky and vibrant destination for New Year’s Eve. The beachfront city comes

alive with parties in its famous clubs, such as Concorde 2 and Patterns. The pier hosts

celebrations with a seaside twist, and firework displays light up the coast.