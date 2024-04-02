This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Nottingham chapter.

I have been writing for Her Campus for over two years, which has become an important part of my experience. I have met so many lovely people through this society, but I have also been able to express my thoughts and opinions on different matters. From writing my first article to writing my last, I have developed a lot as a person during my time at university. As this is my final article, I saw it as a good opportunity to reflect upon my time and share what I have learnt throughout my three years to pass my knowledge on to those about to start or currently in University.

Learning to develop self-worth

When I first came to university, despite appearing confident to others, I had quite a low self-esteem after college and finishing therapy. However, I saw this time as a fresh start and the perfect time to return to the person I was. I learnt the simplest things, such as learning to spend time alone and dealing with things like FOMO, but most importantly, I learnt how important my self-worth is. It is important to have self-worth because it impacts everything you do, from relationships to how you feel about yourself and how others view you. I gradually started expressing myself when I wasn’t happy with somebody and realised I didn’t deserve the mistreatment instead of blaming myself. Above all, I started to value myself as a person, knowing everyone is on different paths and that I am not falling behind but always doing my best.

Exercise is so important

I cannot explain how much exercise has helped me at university. I have always been active, but I have learned how much it impacts you mentally at university. I started running, regularly going to the gym and learning Yoga. These activities positively affect the ‘feel good’ chemicals while distracting you from negative thought patterns. Having this routine has allowed me to take breaks from studying, and I understand how much it helps with mood, never mind the physical benefits.

Step out of your comfort zone

Many of you will only have three years, so make them count! University is the perfect time to try new things, and hundreds of societies are available. You can meet like-minded who share the same interests as you. As much as university was about my degree, it was also about meeting a range of people. I am part of Her Campus, Netball, Impact and a Period Poverty charity. With these societies, I met some amazing people and, with my charity, helped over 1500 women, which is one of my biggest achievements. I have also got back into performing and theatre, which has shown me how creative I can be. The people in each society have helped me blossom, grow in confidence and know that if there is anything I ever want, I should go for it!

If you need help, just ask.

This is something I developed because asking for help made me enjoy university more. It was especially difficult to be naturally independent, but when you are away from home, and without family support, it can easily become overwhelming. I learnt simply to ask for help, whether it be by asking a lecturer to go through a concept with me again, help with my Dyslexia or simply asking my friends to come to a fundraiser. As soon as I learnt to do this and shifted my mindset to not feeling like a burden or incompetent, it made me feel much less stressed and inevitably feel better about myself from feeling much more on top of things.

Always be kind, and yourself!

I knew this before attending university, but it is so important in later life. Being kind to others when they need help with a part of the course or being there for someone going through a break-up- whatever it is, we should be helping others to make their lives better. A lot of the time, they have done the same for me, too. Even though I live away from home, I can confidently say that I have always stayed true to myself, never forgetting where I came from and always being grateful for the opportunity to attend university. There were times when I didn’t even think I would be able to come here, so I am thankful for this chance. I am so lucky and blessed for this time with the people I have met over my three years, knowing I will have friends for life. But, most importantly, I can leave university proud of the person I have become, knowing I will be okay- whatever happens!