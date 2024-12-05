The Tragic Reality of the Modern Love Story- Dating Apps

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Nottingham chapter.



Bad selfies, boring convos, and no sense of what women actually want, dating apps are on the out.

When it comes to exploring the dating world at uni you seem to be left with two options, Hinge or

Tinder. Every student that is also looking for love (or sex), you can bet will have a profile. It can’t be

denied that scrolling through Hinge with your housemates seems like a right of passage, it’s like a

game, seeing who pops up that you know, jumping with excitement when you get that match you’ve

been waiting for, trying not to overthink why they’re not replying to your messages. B ut I can’t help

but think ‘is this it’? Is this dating in a modern world? Gone are the days of ‘meet cutes’ and ‘slow

burn’ love stories, instead they’re being replaced by a like to a profile that you’ve carefully curated

to show off your best self.



My parents were introduced to each other by friends, as were my grandparents. Numerous friends’

parents met at school, my aunt was an air hostess, and her future husband was a passenger that

asked for her number. But now these stories are getting shorter, if they’re still being told at all.

People don’t even bother asking anymore- seeing as it will likely just be a dating app. I love seeing

the TikTok accounts that post peoples ‘meet cutes’, seeing how strangers met their partners, often

telling stories of romantic gestures and ‘fate’. You can’t help but wonder, ‘does this love still exist’?

We live in an online world, getting picked up and taken out for dinner or flowers being bought for

you is rare and fleeting, instead it’s a like on Hinge or a match on Tinder. Dating apps have redefined

the modern love story.



Arguably, there are positives to dating apps, I’m not going to dispute that. You can connect with

people across the world, weave out those you know aren’t for you before wasting time (and often

money) on a date. For many it can offer a safe space to be open about who you like and what you’re

looking for, when doing so in public might not be so easy. However, there is one key thing dating

apps take away from the dating experience: risk. As French philosopher Alain Badiou says “love is a

spark of coincidence, free from calculation” – the exact opposite of what dating apps would have you

believe. Publicity slogans for French online dating site Meetic include ‘get perfect love without

suffering’ , and ‘be in love without falling in love’ , but what is love without suffering? The suffering

that can come from being vulnerable and opening yourself up to other people is part of what makes

love so poetic and romantic. What would Titanic be without the great love story and ultimate

tragedy of Jack and Rose? Would The Notebook still be coined an iconic romance if it was not for the

suffering and pain the characters experienced?



Take a liberal climate rights activist, would they ever swipe right on the profile of conservative

finance bro? Probably not. Yet, they could fall for each-other if they met in a dimly lit jazz club, three

glasses of wine in. They could end up having an epic love story, one in which they begin to

understand and respect each others differing views- a story straight from a romance novel, but this

story will never begin because they swiped left on a mere indifference. Often love is meeting

someone you never prepared for, someone you never could have expected to connect with, the very

anti-thesis of what a dating app is.



A person’s love life is undoubtably one of the most personal things about them, using dating apps

makes this connection less personal, instead creating a transactional process that lacks the human

connection that is so vital when dating someone. They’re designed in such a way to keep you stuck,

allowing the apps and the companies behind them to capitalise on keeping you ruminative and

dissatisfied. Often too much focus is placed on perfection, only exasperated by the fact that on

Hinge, for example, you only get a limited number of likes per day before payment is demanded.

This creates pressure to not ‘waste’ a like, reinforcing the idea of waiting for perfection, which

usually leads to the very discontent that ensures you stay a loyal customer to the app that is

‘designed to be deleted’. The more you focus on finding someone who ticks all your boxes, the more

perfectionist you become, the more likely you are to rule someone out within moments of meeting

them. The more likely you are to rule someone out, the more you’re crawling back to the app,

swiping to see some more. With an endless supply of potential matches, it’s no surprise that people

keep going back for one more like, one more swipe, one more date.