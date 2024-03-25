This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Nottingham chapter.

Huda Kattan, the visionary behind Huda Beauty, has transformed the makeup industry with her entrepreneurial spirit, passion for beauty, and dedication to philanthropy. From humble beginnings to becoming the founder of a billion-dollar empire, Kattan’s journey is nothing short of inspiring!

Born to Iraqi parents and raised in Tennessee, U.S.A, Kattan’s initial career path in recruitment took a turn when she decided to pursue her passion for makeup. Moving to Dubai in 2006, she embarked on a journey to train as a makeup artist in Hollywood, which laid the groundwork for what would eventually become Huda Beauty.

In 2010, Kattan launched her blog and utilised her expertise to build a loyal following of beauty enthusiasts. With the support of her readers, followers, and a $6,000 (£4,712) loan from her sister, she took the leap to launch Huda Beauty. Her keen eye for identifying gaps in the beauty market, coupled with her love for lashes, led to the brand’s iconic false eyelashes line, which quickly gained popularity and set the stage for further success.

Over the years, Huda Beauty has expanded its product offerings, catering to diverse beauty needs with innovations like the Legit Lashes Volumizing and Lengthening Mascara and numerous eyeshadow palettes (a personal favourite). Kattan’s ability to adapt to changing trends and address niche markets has been key to the brand’s longevity and relevance in the beauty industry.

Beyond her entrepreneurial achievements, Kattan is also known for her philanthropic endeavours. In October 2023, she made headlines by donating $1 million (roughly £785,484) to Human Appeal and Doctors Without Borders: these are organisations dedicated to supporting displaced Palestinians. This act of generosity reflects Kattan’s commitment to giving back to communities in need and using her platform for positive impact.

Reflecting on a decade in beauty, Kattan credits the success of Huda Beauty to her supportive family, dedicated team, and unwavering vision. The brand’s thriving community, combined with relentless hard work and a commitment to innovation, has propelled Huda Beauty to the forefront of the beauty industry and cemented its status as a global powerhouse.

As Kattan continues to lead Huda Beauty into the future, her journey serves as a testament to the power of passion, perseverance, and giving back. From a makeup artist with a dream to a mogul inspiring millions, Huda Kattan’s story is a beacon of hope for aspiring entrepreneurs and beauty enthusiasts alike.