The Fascinating ‘Herstory’ of Nottingham Campus

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Nottingham chapter.



You may have walked around the University of Nottingham on various occasions,

especially as a student, but what lies beyond what you see on the expansive campus is

an even more expansive and hidden ‘herstory’ that has shaped some of the most

prominent and important stories in the area.



Florence Boot

If you’re interested in the history of the University of Nottingham, you are likely to have

heard of Lord Trent, who gifted the University 35 acres of the Highfields Park to build

the Trent Building overlooking the lake below. Despite this, even without knowing this

history, you have most definitely heard of Sir Jesse Boot (the founder of the cosmetics

store ‘Boots’), under which Lord Trent was previously known as. The less known story

emerges with Boot’s wife, Lady Florence Boot. Known as a highly capable

businesswoman, she cofounded the Boots Company alongside Jesse and contributed

to the female landscape of the University. Not only did she open the University’s first

female halls of residence (Florence Boot Hall), but she also agreed to personally take

on 50 female graduates in 1913 to train them in commerce and business at the Boots

Company, aiming to move away from the conventionality of the narrow-minded and

exclusive female education at the time and offer a ‘fast-track’ to working in retail.

Florence Boot remains a greatly important figure in the female history at the University

of Nottingham, and you can still visit the halls today.



Lost Village of Keighton

Have you ever wondered what lies underneath the University of Nottingham’s campus

and Highfields Park? What used to be before the University was built? Apart from being

a private estate belonging to the Lowe family in the 18th Century, what often goes

unnoticed is that the area houses the remains of one of the thousands of deserted

medieval villages (DMVs) in the UK – a former settlement abandoned during the Middle

Ages (likely due to mass death from the plague), typically leaving no trace other than

earthworks. Keighton Hill, on which you can find the Keighton Auditorium, used to be a

site of the lost medieval village of Keighton (or Kiketon), which likely belonged to the

Lenton Abbey as a means of income over 600 years ago. First excavations were made

during the Dig for Victory after the Second World War; however it was Ms Katheryn Steenson (an archivist at the University) who later accumulated research that enabled

the study of the village. Thanks to her study of the excavated manuscripts, we can now

know what it really is that we’re walking on when on our way around the campus.

Excavations revealed a medieval cottage and road, as well as evidence of tile making in

the village. Ms Steenson’s research and knowledge has made it safe to say that these

findings belong to the missing village which we now study over.



Lenton House

Lenton House is also one of the historical buildings that you can find walking around the

campus, which has been standing since around 1802-04. The house’s history mainly

consists of being passed between several occupants and owners, but what is of

importance in its archives is the damage it suffered after an accidental fire after the

building as it was being decorated for new owners, yet the subsequent revival of its

appeal and status. Some time after the fire, the estate was leased to Lady Preisig

Wildman, the daughter of F. Preizig of Appenzal in Switzerland, and who married

Thomas Wildman at the age of 15. Her influence on the house is where ‘herstory’

surfaces. The house had to be put on the auctioning market after her husband’s death

and was initially going to be sold as agricultural land, yet the auctioneer, Mr Port,

appraised Mrs Wildman’s improvements made to the house, describing it as a first-class

mansion with every convenience for a gentleman’s family, together with entrance lodge,

park, with wood, arable and meadow land to the extent of 155 acres. Without Mrs

Wildman’s contribution to the estate, this site would’ve been sold off as arable farming

land, and the heritage of Lenton House would’ve been lost along with it.



So, as you can see, the ‘herstory’ of the Nottingham Campus is just as important as its

‘history’, yet seems hidden and goes unnoticed by many. It is important to acknowledge

the important influences that women have had on the world around us, and to

remember that it isn’t simply a ‘man-made’ world. If you’re a student or even just a

visitor, have fun taking a walk around the incredible campus with this newfound knowledge!