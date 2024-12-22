The Biggest Pop Culture Moments that Shaped 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Looking back on 2024, it has been an eventful year in pop culture. We saw the rise

of some new stars, some iconic drama and of course lots of memes. Here’s a list of

my personal favourites that really made 2024 culturally significant.



Taylor Swift Dominance

I cannot talk about pop culture without mentioning the unstoppable force that is

Taylor Swift. 2024 marked the ending of the biggest tour in history, the Eras Tour, but

Swift has had multiple moments this year that have cemented her as a pop culture

icon. Most notably we have to mention the release of her wildly successful album,

‘The Tortured Poets Department’ that she announced the release of whilst winning

the album of the year Grammy for her 2023 ‘Midnights’ album. Just a week later we

saw her celebrating with her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, after his Super Bowl win which

made them an ‘it couple’ early on this year and demonstrated Swift’s immense

cultural impact.



Kendrick Lamar versus Drake

When I think back on 2024, this beef was a real cultural moment back in March and

April. Even though I was not a huge fan of either artist I, like many others, found

myself getting really invested in their public feuding. The constant diss tracks back

and forth created a lot of discourse on social media, as well as a hit song in Lamar’s

‘Not Like Us.’ While it is fairly obvious now that Lamar came out on top, the entire

feud was definitely a cultural moment that started a lot of conversations and severely

damaged a successful artist’s career.



Brat Summer and Stars on the Rise

You can’t talk about 2024 without mentioning the phenomenon that was brat

summer. Charli XCX saw new peaks in her career with this album that really took on

a life of its own and created a common phrase people used in everyday life. The

impact of Charli’s brat album cannot be understated and to understand its

significance, you only need to look at Collin’s Dictionaries word of the year, ‘brat.’

Also in this category, I want to mention other artists who have risen to meteoric

levels of fame this year after working for many years to achieve this success.

Chappell Roan and Sabrina Carpenter immediately come to mind as artists who

became huge stars practically overnight and went from small theatre shows to

headlining major festivals all around the world. Songs like ‘Espresso’ and ‘HOT TO

GO!’ would definitely make it onto the soundtrack of 2024.



Wicked movie

This film is a more recent addition to the list, but it has created such a huge wave on

social media that it has become one of the most iconic movie releases of the year.

There was huge excitement surrounding this film during the build up to its release,

mainly due to the musical’s already huge fan base and the star-studded cast. The

marketing for this film was also excellent but the real success of Wicked came from

the fact that it lived up to the hype. It was great to see people dressing up in pink and

green to go to the cinema, reminiscent of the Barbie phenomenon in 2023. When a

film can market itself to be one of the best films of the year and then live up to those

expectations, it deserves a spot on a list of significant pop culture moments.



Oasis Reunion

While this pop culture moment may be more centralised to Europe, it was definitely a

defining moment in pop culture this year. One of the biggest bands of the 90s and

early 2000s, coming back for a tour after years of feuding was really exciting. I think

a major part of the excitement was not just due to the bands still huge popularity but

also everyone’s surprise. Liam Gallagher had appeared on the Jonathan Ross show

just 4 months before the announcement of the reunion denying any kind of hope that

people may have had for the brothers to reconcile. While it is clear now that Liam

had perhaps just not wanted to ruin the announcement, it made the reunion that

much more shocking. People had really begun to lose hope after so many years of

them being apart. This is all without mentioning the absolute chaos it was to try and

get tickets to the reunion tour, which serves as proof of their pop culture impact.



My Favourite Memes of 2024

While the celebrities, movies, and moments that make up this list all had huge

cultural impact in 2024, the language of pop culture in social media is memes so it is

important to celebrate the best ones that came out of this year.

Perhaps my absolute favourite was the Glasgow Willy Wonka Experience that

created the viral ‘Oompa Loompa m*th lab’ meme. This meme is included in pop

culture significance because it is still cited to this day as one of those times on

Twitter where you ‘just had to be there.’

Another of my favourites is Jojo Siwa’s ‘Karma’ era. This was marking the release of

Jojo Siwa’s new song ‘Karma’ which saw her transition into a new ‘bad girl’ persona.

The Kiss-esque makeup paired with honestly confusing choreography resulted in

some memes for the ages.

The birth of the adorable Pygmy hippo ‘Moo Deng’ also gave us some of the best

memes of the year. Everyone loves a cute baby animal and Moo Deng became the

new obsession of the internet. It is not entirely obvious why her or how it happened,

but I was very happy to discover his new animal, and I definitely hit like on a lot of

Moo Deng videos this year.

Most recently the lookalike contest phenomenon has become my new favourite

thing. I loved seeing the success of the initial Timothee Chalamet one in New York,

where the actor showed up. From then it was great to see how that led to multiple

contests all over the world and how the lookalike contests became a meme online.

It’s really fun how a silly contest can become a worldwide trend and a moment in the

pop culture timeline of 2024.



I understand there are many moments that I have missed from this list but overall,

2024 has been a great year for pop culture and I look forward to more in 2025.