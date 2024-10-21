The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Nottingham chapter.

The medium of podcasts has accelerated into popular-culture and dominated society in

recent years, doing the seemingly impossible task of thriving in both a pandemic and post-

pandemic world. Although not a new domain, with the first Podcast being made in 2003 , we

have seen an acceleration in popularity especially in the past 4 years, where it seems every

actor, influencer and business person has jumped aboard the podcasting train.

This newfound avenue of podcasting provides everything the 21st century demands in

entertainment. With this society being coined the ‘instant age’ they thrive off accessibility

and immediacy, ordering a package and it comes within a matter of hours, having every TV

show created available by simply swiping the remote and every song ever produced at the

click of a button. Podcasting slots perfectly in with the convenience of this age of

entertainment , providing a companion for the medial tasks of driving in the car, cleaning the

house and walking to class. With an array of options from true crime, education to comedy,

everyone can find some enjoyment within the medium, this new generation no longer have

to listen to mundane radio conversations but instead a tune into a podcast episode that fits

their mood.

Podcasting has not just accelerated itself into becoming one of the most popular

entertainment forms but also enabled individuals to become celebrities in their own right.

Podcasters like Alex Cooper , star of the ‘ Call her Daddy’ podcast rose to fame since starting

the podcast in 2018 with her then roommate Sofia Franklin, where they discussed the trials

and tribulations of dating, sex and the single female experience. With co-host Sofia leaving

the podcast in 2020, Alex Cooper continued to soar as the popularity of her podcast grew

with her signing a $125 million deal over 3 years with broadcasting corporation SiriusXM.

The power of podcasting has turned Alex Cooper from a college graduate into a major

celebrity, highlighting the pure influence behind the domain, leading to political candidates

guest-starring on podcasts as a strategic campaign move.

With the US presidential election swiftly upon us, Kamala Harris’ decision to sit down with

Alex Cooper on ‘Call her Daddy’ can be seen as a tactical move in order to access a new branch of voters. Before the interview Alex sat down alone to address her listeners stating ‘My goal today is not to change your political affiliation’ but instead to have a ‘Meaningful, in-depth conversation about women’s rights in this country’. As ‘Call her Daddy’ has grown in popularity the themes of the show have also shifted to a more heavy focus on female social issues but has steered away from direct politics in the past.



Kamala Harris declares herself as pro-choice and centres her campaign around

fighting for female rights, making it clear why she would choose of all podcasts, ‘Call her

Daddy’ to go on. Cooper and Harris had an open and honest conversation about women’s

social issues from the overturning of Roe v Wade to IVF. With these topics being discussed

on a podcast where 70% of listeners identify as female , with a mixture of political

affiliations, Kamala Harris was able to access a new audience of Gen Z voters both liberal

and republican alike. Politicians, like Kamala Harris are understanding that the younger

demographics of voters don’t all necessarily turn on the news at 6pm, but instead tune into

podcasts like ‘Call her Daddy’, and through navigating this new territory they able to unlock

new voters.