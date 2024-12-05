Nottsmas: spending Christmas with your housemates

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Christmas is a time for spending time with your friends and family, and for some

people their family can be their friends. Figuring out how to celebrate the countdown

to Christmas at university can be difficult, coinciding with deadlines, it is getting dark

at 4pm, and the fact that celebrating Christmas can be expensive . However, there

are ways to work around this, and celebrating Christmas is an amazing chance to

create lasting memories, and a bonding experience for you and your housemates.

My house has come up with a tradition we call ‘Nottsmas’, something we are

repeating this year, and hopefully will provide you will some ideas.



Firstly, the name Nottsmas comes from literally what our celebration is, Nottingham

Christmas. The idea came from us wanting to celebrate Christmas together, and to

do something in Nottingham, as we didn’t live in halls anymore, and wouldn’t be

having a big Christmas dinner. We also all go home for Christmas, and so again,

wanted to all celebrate in some way together.



The first thing we do, is figure out when we are all free as well as when our deadlines

are and designate a Friday and Saturday to celebrate on. We try to treat the Friday

as our ‘Christmas eve’ and spend the afternoon and evening preparing for

‘Christmas day’ on the Saturday. Last year, we went to the Christmas market in the

evening, and spent the evening getting in the Christmas spirt (mainly because we

celebrated at the start of December last year), by drinking baileys hot chocolate, and

watching Christmas films Last year we watched the grinch! We also went clubbing

last year, although this is something we aren’t planning on redoing this year, it did

help get us all in the celebratory spirt.



Then, on “Christmas day” or as we called it, Nottsmas day, one of my housemates

would wake up early to start the cooking, while the rest of us get the house ready for

Nottsmas. A key part of the day is having a Christmas tree in the living room, making

us all feel like it is actually Christmas day. While the Christmas dinner is cooking, we

all exchange gifts, that were under the tree. Again, the small detail of having the

presents under the tree, amplifies the feeling that this is actually Christmas. To fix the

problem of celebrating sometimes being expensive, we stuck to a budget of £10 per

person, meaning that we can all still give each other gifts without breaking the bank.

Last year, we ate dinner with prosecco and then one of my other housemates had

cooked the dessert, which we ate while we had a quiz, hosted by the last of my

housemates, full of inside jokes and trivia, which again added to the feeling of a

family Christmas day.



Overall, “Nottsmas’ is a fun, exciting and joyful tradition, which bought my house

closer together and was a perfect way to spend Christmas in Nottingham.