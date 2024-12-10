This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Nottingham chapter.

It has already snowed this year so it is officially winter, meaning cuffing season is well upon us! In today’s dating culture that has given us Hinge, Snapchat, and Rock City meet-cutes (not), these often essentially first meets can be very daunting. Add to that, the endless list of bars and coffee spots in Notts, especially if you’re someone who sticks to the same pubs with your friends. It’s a lot, but at least I know what I’m wearing (it’s a black top and jeans, or a skirt – if I’m feeling rogue).

There is nothing wrong with getting a few at Spoons or a walk around Wollaton, but…

Here are some options with slightly more romantic charm:

To break the ice, I always think drinks are good in a sense, but if that’s not you don’t worry; I know too well the unrivalled appeal of an awkward coffee and being able to take in just what they really look like.

1. Pepper Rocks

This is a classic really, the first time I went they played indie (think: The Drums), but recently it was a lot more hip-hop/rap oriented. I did sit on different floors though, of which there are three.

Love the sofa element, it really breaks the awkwardness (but, be warned: difficult to sit at eye-level on the ground floor), and the middle floor (which also has a bar Thursdays – Saturdays) has a cute shed-like bit if you’re ready to be that intimate.

It has a decent offering of cocktails, with a special of the day, and various shots, spirits, ciders, beer, wine. If you’re here before 10 p.m. house cocktails are £6.50, and 2-for-1 until 9 p.m. Sunday-Thursday.

2. 400 Rabbits

Woody, warmly lit, and a bit different, this tequila and mezcal bar is tucked away just beyond Mega Munch and Cucumara. There’s a wide array of cocktails and other drinks on the menu, my favourite of which is the tequila and health shots in green and red.

The place itself is never too busy, and offers a quieter upstairs area, but mainly it is impressively the only place in Nottingham open every single day until 2 a.m. This will really end up being your only option if you find yourself out on a Monday night.

3. Coco Tang

Even the walk in is a wonder; the bright neons make you feel like you’re in a Wong Kar-Wai film (alley in Hong Kong), and when you get down the stairs, there’s quite the choice of seats.

The cocktails are unique, and inspiration widely drawn, ranging from Kyoto Garden to the Regina George. I will say their cocktails are very strong, and the music is very clubby; it can sometimes be a lot so be prepared. Tuesdays to Fridays, students get 30% off too so make sure you get down.

Putting the alcohol away, these are some spots in the city centre that I think would make a good first-date.

4. Tough Mary’s

This is great if you’re planning on walking down into the city together on a sunny afternoon. The yellows of the cafe relax you instantly as you walk in, there’s lots of natural light, and if you come in the morning, they always have lots of sweet treats, and unique sandwiches (think: gochujang).

The playlist here is quite wonderful – expect the likes of Joy Division and The Smiths.

Just be warned: they shut at three and are closed on Sundays and Mondays.

5. 200 Degrees, 7-9 Milton St.

This is definitively the best 200 for a first date, or catch-up; the lack of high ceilings and crowdedness of the Flying Horse one really doesn’t sit right with me (I’m not biased).

200 degrees is wonderful because you can browse the menu on the app and get the best seat, and the lighting is perfect – flattering and cosy – that faux fireplace really gives the perception of warmth and homeliness. Love.

I think 200 degrees does simple things best (except their matcha, but maybe that’s too high a bar…). The chain just has very simple wood throughout its interior, big, bright mugs with saucers, and chocolate flakes in your whipped cream. If you like your coffee, there’s the choice of house or guest beans (I’ve not been able to taste the difference).

6. Nottingham Contemporary

This is quite perfect I think, a walk around the three exhibits of our city’s much-loved art gallery, and then a walk down to the cafe, which is very spacious and naturally lit, with lots of offerings as it’s a Blend cafe (Derby Road and Sneinton Market).

Afterwards, go and browse through posters or talk Virginia Woolf or Kafka amongst the shelves, and if you’re feeling like food a walk to Hungry Pumpkin, my favourite brunch spot in Notts for proper Italian paninis and drinks.

7. Rough Trade

This is just a great spot to wander and possibly come away with something, without going the full way of clothes shopping, which can get awkward. I can’t really think of a better way to swap music and figure out if you can tolerate their taste than being surrounded by albums, music posters, and artists’ autobiographies.

I know the cinema first date is quite divisive, but Broadway is opposite if there’s a new film you want to see, but if not, Kayal’s next door if you feel like authentic Indian cuisine from Kerala’s backwaters.

8. West Bridgford

This is some way away from everything else but it’s not the worst walk or bus ride from the city centre, and there’s a little park by the church, and Embankment that’s part of Nottingham’s canal, along with many cafes, my favourite would probably be Okende, which has a Scandinavian minimalist vibe I just love.

Whether there’s someone you’ve got your eye on or you’ve been tasked with finding the place to go to, I’m sure my list of places will give you some inspiration at least and hope it gets you in their good books.