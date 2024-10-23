The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Most people’s role models are celebrities or accomplished individuals. Those who have broken down barriers or smashed the glass ceiling. My role models are neither celebrities nor have they made great strides for the advancement of women, but they have inspired me to aim high and reach my dreams. They haven’t been to university, not in the traditional sense anyway. They don’t have a cupboard full of accolades from their respective careers. And they don’t have a great big families to feed around the holidays. In fact, they are pretty simple.

Auntie 1

She can’t cook and she has never once put petrol in her car. She complains about her job and enjoys gardening. Despite this, she is very ‘young at heart’. In fact when I was 18, she wanted my cousin and I to do an Easter Eggs hunt but she did the clues a little muddled . I think she also forgets that we are adults now… For years she has been trying to get me to go with her on long walks. I’ve managed to avoid it so far. My younger cousin is now her next victim. Despite her faults, she has the kindest heart. If you mention you like something once, you will never be without it ever again.

Auntie 2

Auntie 2 is the one I feel I am most alike. We are both somewhat intelligent and we can talk about almost everything openly. In contrast to Auntie 1, she is good at cooking and can even put petrol in her car according to most accounts. We like doing similar things like shopping and going to the café after walking around a National Trust property. What I admire about most, is her attitude. She is resilient and always has some sort of a plan.

Grandma

She is your typical 83-year-old women. Imagine her peeping through curtains to spy on neighbours across the road and complain when the buses aren’t on time (even though she doesn’t use them). She mumbles and moans and complains almost every day. Whether that be about her various ailments or how much we annoy her (she loves it really). Despite being 83, she is in generally good health. She likes to tell us she is from ‘good stock’.

It’s a running joke that her highest form of education is the 11+ exam. I like to think she is proud of me for being at university. Like most people of her generation, she has never really had a career apart from looking after children. She stopped working to look after me. That’s probably why we are so close. From her I get my nose and stubbornness and likely my sweet tooth.