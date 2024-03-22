Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
tao and elle on a movie date in heartstopper season 2
tao and elle on a movie date in heartstopper season 2
Netflix/See-Saw
Culture > Entertainment

Lisa Frankenstein: Cult Classic or Missed Opportunity?

Joanne Hamilton
The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Nottingham chapter.

Reminiscent of the 80s films it draws inspiration from, Diablo Cody’s ‘Lisa Frankenstein’ is a well-executed love letter to camp. Littered with new romantic elements and alternative music that characterised the decade whilst combining elements of horror and comedy that reflect the more niche films that came out at the time (think ‘Heathers’), the film follows an eccentric outsider turned murderer as she falls in love with a Victorian corpse.

Cody is no stranger to exploring the intricacies of teenage girls, first garnering attention in 2007 following the release of ‘Juno’, for which she won an Academy Award for Best Writing, Original Screenplay. Her work since includes ‘Young Adult’, ‘Tully’ and ‘Jennifer’s Body’. Critics initially slated the latter but has since been recognised as a cult classic, striking an unignorable comparison to its successor, which has largely been considered a letdown among critics.

The Oscar-winning director utilises tropes in a way that both call back to the notorious character types of the 80s, ultimately spinning them on their heads. At first following The Breakfast Club’s break-down of the basketcase and the princess, the first through the film’s namesake, and the second through her peppy step-sister, Taffie, Cody ultimately has us rooting for who popular media has made us believe to be the mean girl. In Lisa, she creates a character who is so evil, so unlikable, the audience is forced to like them, heavily reminiscent of Jennifer who appeared on our screens over a decade ago.

The film sometimes fell short, with some moments in the narrative being poorly explained. The result, while largely enjoyable, was patchy at times; the protagonist’s initial obsession with the designated indie boy was quickly replaced with unfaltering loyalty for a zombie, but there was no real build-up to predict this outcome, and her rapid descent into madness wasn’t well explained in the narrative. Lisa was introduced as odd, but through the help of her step-sister it seemed she could at least be somewhat accepted, and following a sudden change of style, her popularity began to rise – yet, still, she favoured spending time with a zombie who never really seemed to offer any real companionship.

One thing that has to be said is the film did not take itself seriously and was mostly entertaining because of this. It’s hard to see this gaining traction in the same way the equally campy Jennifer’s Body has done since it was first released, and it’s even harder to imagine the piece garnering the title of a cult classic in years to come, but its nostalgic elements and over-the-top humour make it well worth the watch.

Joanne Hamilton

Nottingham '25

Joanne Hamilton is a writer for Her Campus, interested in all things from fashion through to current affairs. She is particularly interested in writing on mental health, women’s safety issues, and reviewing all that Nottingham has to offer. She is a second-year BA English student at University of Nottingham and is also a regular writer at Impact Magazine, with experience in both the Features and News sections. In her free time, she balances work with her love of reading, boxing, and baking. When spending time with friends, her favourite thing to do is find new food (and drink!) spots in the local area.