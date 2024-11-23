In UniComapre’s 2025 rankings, Nottingham’s universities stand out for nightlife, with Trent
at no.2 and UoN at no.5, just behind Liverpool, which takes the top spot. Before arriving, I
often heard Nottingham referred to as “that party city’ – but is it really? This article is a review
of Nottingham’s top clubs, diving into what makes Nottingham’s nightlife so popular.
Rock City
Rock city is my personal favourite club in Nottingham. Known across the UK as an iconic
venue, it seamlessly hosts top-tier live bands and club nights, making it the place to be.
The multi-room setup offers a place for everyone, with each space buzzing with energy,
enhanced by a solid soundsystem, rewards drops, and dynamic lighting. Rock City is also
known for standout events – its summer PRIDE nights, for example, showcase drag queens
and iconic queer music, creating a vibrant, one-of-a-kind experience. If you’re after a truly
memorable night, PRIDE at Rock City is one I’d highly recommend.
That said, Rock City isn’t perfect. It can get extremely crowded, especially on student nights
when the main floor becomes packed. The queues for the bars and toilets are often long, yet
not as long as the queue for the door if you haven’t bought tickets! Still, for a mix of great
music, atmosphere and unforgettable events, Rock city is hard to beat.
Ocean
The only thing I knew about Ocean before coming to Nottingham was its infamous
nickname: “the Chlamydia club”. Yet despite rumours, it seems to be a rite-of-passage to
any student here. Known for its wild themes and nostalgic playlists, Ocean draws students in
on Wednesdays and Fridays with an atmosphere that’s hard to beat. Even following club-
owner, Andy (the) Hoe on instagram only adds to the experience, giving fans a feel of being
part of the clubs inner circle – even with his constant reminders that David Hasselhoff
appeared at the club in 2013!
If throwback hits, themed costumes, and a chance to join the city-tradition is worth the sticky
floors, overcrowding and STD rumours, Ocean is the place for you!
Ink
Set in an old theatre, INK is one of Nottingham’s more unique venues. It also has the largest
variety in music, ranging from top-of-the-charts, techno, R&B, house and pop. Its VIP areas,
stylish interior and high-energy atmosphere make it more up-scale compared to some of the
other student clubs. However, INK does have its downsides. The dress code can be strict,
with the drinks and tickets priced higher than most other venues. Like Rock City, it can also
get extremely busy on peak nights with long queues for entry and the bars.
Despite this, if you’re after a lively, high-end club experience, INK is a standout choice in
Nottingham’s nightlife scene.
The Palais
This year, the Palais has taken over Pryzms old venue, and hasn’t changed much. The
music ranges across different genres, typically featuring mainstream hits with a few
throwbacks, making it a fun, versatile spot for a night out.
However, The Palais does have its drawbacks. Despite being a reflection of Pryzm, the
ticket prices have doubled; with higher on-the-door fees and drink prices than some other
student-favourite spots. But if you’re an avid pop and throwbacks listener, with three great
dance floors, this could be the place for you.
Unit 13
Unit 13 is Nottingham’s go-to venue for fans of underground music, particularly house,
techno, and drum and bass. Although the dance floor is large, it is often stagnant, in fact, the
best dance floor is probably in the girls bathroom where they have a separate DJ and disco
floor. However, for good (and different) music, with a raw and fun atmosphere, Unit 13 is
great.
The Bodega
The Bodega is a beloved venue in Nottingham, especially among students and indie music
fans. Known for its cosy yet vibrant atmosphere, The Bodega offers a mix of live music
performances and club nights, making it perfect for those who want a more eclectic night
out. Upstairs, the venue hosts intimate gigs, often featuring up-and-coming artists, while the
downstairs bar has a more casual vibe that’s ideal for socialising over drinks before heading
upstairs to dance.
However, The Bodega isn’t without its downsides. Its smaller size means it can feel cramped
on busy nights, especially during popular events. Drink prices are slightly higher than some
other student spots, particularly on gig nights and having to queue for re-entry after using the
toilet or having a smoke is just a pain. Still, for a laid-back yet lively experience, The Bodega
is a must-visit for music lovers in Nottingham.
Honourable mentions
If you’re looking to branch out from the big-name clubs, Nottingham has plenty of other great
venues to explore. Here’s a quick list of either the less busy, popular or liked clubs that
Nottingham also features…
NG-one: A vibrant, multi-room club offering a mix of chart hits, R&B, and house, perfect for
an all-night dance session.
The Cell: A compact yet lively venue with a raw, underground feel and an eclectic mix of
music genres.
Popworld: The ultimate throwback destination, known for its nostalgic pop hits and colourful,
retro vibe.
Rescue Rooms: A cosy spot for live music and indie vibes, blending relaxed gig nights with
upbeat club events.
Tunnel: A great venue for techno and house enthusiasts, offering an intense, immersive
clubbing experience.