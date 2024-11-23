The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Nottingham chapter.

In UniComapre’s 2025 rankings, Nottingham’s universities stand out for nightlife, with Trent

at no.2 and UoN at no.5, just behind Liverpool, which takes the top spot. Before arriving, I

often heard Nottingham referred to as “that party city’ – but is it really? This article is a review

of Nottingham’s top clubs, diving into what makes Nottingham’s nightlife so popular.



Rock City

Rock city is my personal favourite club in Nottingham. Known across the UK as an iconic

venue, it seamlessly hosts top-tier live bands and club nights, making it the place to be.

The multi-room setup offers a place for everyone, with each space buzzing with energy,

enhanced by a solid soundsystem, rewards drops, and dynamic lighting. Rock City is also

known for standout events – its summer PRIDE nights, for example, showcase drag queens

and iconic queer music, creating a vibrant, one-of-a-kind experience. If you’re after a truly

memorable night, PRIDE at Rock City is one I’d highly recommend.

That said, Rock City isn’t perfect. It can get extremely crowded, especially on student nights

when the main floor becomes packed. The queues for the bars and toilets are often long, yet

not as long as the queue for the door if you haven’t bought tickets! Still, for a mix of great

music, atmosphere and unforgettable events, Rock city is hard to beat.



Ocean

The only thing I knew about Ocean before coming to Nottingham was its infamous

nickname: “the Chlamydia club”. Yet despite rumours, it seems to be a rite-of-passage to

any student here. Known for its wild themes and nostalgic playlists, Ocean draws students in

on Wednesdays and Fridays with an atmosphere that’s hard to beat. Even following club-

owner, Andy (the) Hoe on instagram only adds to the experience, giving fans a feel of being

part of the clubs inner circle – even with his constant reminders that David Hasselhoff

appeared at the club in 2013!

If throwback hits, themed costumes, and a chance to join the city-tradition is worth the sticky

floors, overcrowding and STD rumours, Ocean is the place for you!



Ink

Set in an old theatre, INK is one of Nottingham’s more unique venues. It also has the largest

variety in music, ranging from top-of-the-charts, techno, R&B, house and pop. Its VIP areas,

stylish interior and high-energy atmosphere make it more up-scale compared to some of the

other student clubs. However, INK does have its downsides. The dress code can be strict,

with the drinks and tickets priced higher than most other venues. Like Rock City, it can also

get extremely busy on peak nights with long queues for entry and the bars.

Despite this, if you’re after a lively, high-end club experience, INK is a standout choice in

Nottingham’s nightlife scene.



The Palais

This year, the Palais has taken over Pryzms old venue, and hasn’t changed much. The

music ranges across different genres, typically featuring mainstream hits with a few

throwbacks, making it a fun, versatile spot for a night out.

However, The Palais does have its drawbacks. Despite being a reflection of Pryzm, the

ticket prices have doubled; with higher on-the-door fees and drink prices than some other

student-favourite spots. But if you’re an avid pop and throwbacks listener, with three great

dance floors, this could be the place for you.



Unit 13

Unit 13 is Nottingham’s go-to venue for fans of underground music, particularly house,

techno, and drum and bass. Although the dance floor is large, it is often stagnant, in fact, the

best dance floor is probably in the girls bathroom where they have a separate DJ and disco

floor. However, for good (and different) music, with a raw and fun atmosphere, Unit 13 is

great.



The Bodega

The Bodega is a beloved venue in Nottingham, especially among students and indie music

fans. Known for its cosy yet vibrant atmosphere, The Bodega offers a mix of live music

performances and club nights, making it perfect for those who want a more eclectic night

out. Upstairs, the venue hosts intimate gigs, often featuring up-and-coming artists, while the

downstairs bar has a more casual vibe that’s ideal for socialising over drinks before heading

upstairs to dance.

However, The Bodega isn’t without its downsides. Its smaller size means it can feel cramped

on busy nights, especially during popular events. Drink prices are slightly higher than some

other student spots, particularly on gig nights and having to queue for re-entry after using the

toilet or having a smoke is just a pain. Still, for a laid-back yet lively experience, The Bodega

is a must-visit for music lovers in Nottingham.