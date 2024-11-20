How to upgrade your Autumn wardrobe: The Gilmore Way

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As the main focuses of the hit 2000 TV show ‘Gilmore Girls’, Lorelai and Rory Gilmore have pioneered embracing autumnal fashion for preppy teenagers and adults across the world. With many iconic looks, these fictional characters have encouraged thousands of Pinterest boards to ‘embrace Autumn’ and upgrade their wardrobe to style their fashionable and timeless looks. So in this article, I’ll look into ways that you can upgrade your fashion this season and be more ‘Rory’ with your Autumn fashion choices! Or how you can make your fits more stylish and accessorize like Lorelai Gilmore!

First, an absolute staple for any Autumn wardrobe is a cosy knit jumper to throw over everything to make it more ‘Rory’. In her series, Rory is infamous for her cream cable knit jumper, often paired with denim jeans or a pleated mini skirt and boots. This iconic look first premiered in the first ever episode of Gilmore Girls (The Pilot) and has since been a quintessential part of defining the style of Rory Gilmore. Yet you can’t just have any old knitted jumper! The baggier, the better, Gilmore Girls fans suggest, as in The Pilot, Rory’s jumper fit her oversized, creating this perfectly slouchy look. So this Autumn go to any local charity shop and check out the oversized jumpers to find your perfect knitted fit!

Lorelai’s fits however contrast Rory’s. With a more mature look, Lorelai styles classic black dresses and the underrated combo of graphic tees and cowboy boots. In particular, this Autumn, take inspiration from one of her most iconic looks from her Friday night dinner with the Gilmores. Style a long sleek slip dress with a warm-coloured dark denim jacket over the top or faux leather for a more sophisticated 2000s look. Don’t want to wear a dress? Pair a classic ‘going out’ top (the smaller the straps the better) with a knitted shrug to style Lorelai Gilmore’s go-to date night outfit!

Another instantly recognisable look of Rory Gilmore’s is her Chilton fit, now stay with me here, you don’t actually have to dress in full school uniform to get this preppy look. Instead, style a pleated skirt this Autumn to immediately upgrade your fall fashion. Like in Gilmore Girls, try pairing your pleated skirt with a preppy baby blue blouse or cardigan to stay warm in the colder weather. Or, stick with the autumnal earth tones essential to Rory’s style, and pair the Chilton skirt with a blue cable knit or turtle neck jumper. If you don’t want to wear a skirt but still want to recreate this classic Rory look this season, instead try low-rise denim jeans and layer over a sleek blazer or cardigan for a more casual look. These combinations are perfect for going to lectures or studying in the library in Autumn.

Finally, an easy way to upgrade any outfit is to accessorize. For students, one practical accessory could easily be a book, as Rory Gilmore is often presented to be with. However, to step up your style altogether, try experimenting with alternative hair accessories such as chunky clips to style up your hair. In season 1 episode 5, Rory wears brown hair clips to pull back her curled hair for her Autumn birthday. This look is repeated often throughout the entire series, reflecting the 2000s inspiration for the hairstyle which can be easily recreated today! Alternatively, upgrade your wardrobe by styling a bag with your look. Both practical and stylish, tote bags have made a popular return and can be paired with any Autumn outfit to bring the look together. Coordinate a tote bag with a warm-colored corduroy jacket and low-rise jeans for a perfect Autumn library fit!

Take inspiration in any of these timeless Autumn fashion choices and embrace Autumn to be more ‘Rory’ or ‘Lorelai’ with your style. Create a coordinated outfit to feel the essence of the season whilst you take a trip to the library or coffee shop!