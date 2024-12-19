The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

With Christmas just around the corner, it is important to consider how Christmas is spent

differently around the world, with various traditions and cultures surrounding us every day.

Being brought up in a Polish family, I have learned to appreciate the little changes to the

typical English Christmas that make this day so special , and I’m here to give you an insight

into the Polish Christmas.



Firstly, Christmas in Poland is celebrated on Christmas Eve , which is the main celebration

and where most of the typical Christmas traditions take place. This involves a large

Christmas dinner and gift-giving. You may ask why this is the case; the Polish are very big

on traditions, and this is where the answer lies. Poland being a majority Catholic country,

most of its Christmas traditions centre on the birth of Jesus. Wigilia – the Christmas dinner,

followed by the ongoing celebrations, begins once the first star appears in the night sky –

signifying the Star of Bethlehem which led the Three Shepherds to the manger in which

Jesus was to be born – hence, the celebration commences on Christmas Eve.



Secondly, any Polish family will know that Christmas isn’t just a matter of one day, but rather

intensive preparations beginning even a month beforehand. This involves planning out all

the dishes, shopping for all such ingredients, and posting Christmas cards. This is only

building up to Christmas Eve, but it doesn’t stop there. There is an ongoing feeling and

celebration of Christmas for the rest of December , as all the mounds of food left over are

eaten over the next few days, family and friends are invited over to share the food out more,

and visits are paid to others. It’s a very long time of family and festivity, and it definitely

makes this time feel like a special one.



As mentioned above, Poles are very big on traditions. So, the next point leads me onto some

of these customs that just make this Christmas a little more different. As the day begins, the

whole family prepare for the evening celebration, i.e. cooking, baking, and decorating. After

lunch is eaten, we have to wait until the first star to eat anything else (very difficult to ignore

your hunger with the smells of all the foods all around!). Hay is placed under the tablecloth

(representative of the manger), 12 dishes are laid out (such as the 12 disciples), and an

extra plate is put out for any stranger who is alone on Christmas Eve, who is welcome at the

dinner table (resembling Mary and Joseph’s search for a place to stay on Christmas Eve).

One that I think is noteworthy is the exchange of the opłatek – or the wafer. Just before we

sit down for Christmas dinner, we stand around with each other, every person holding a

piece of wafer, and every person breaks off a piece of another one as we exchange wishes

for the next year. These small yet meaningful traditions, especially this one, I believe, sums

up just how warm, inviting, and important this evening is.