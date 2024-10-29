Halloween on a budget: How to get into the spooky spirit in Nottingham

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Nottingham chapter.

Halloween is an iconic holiday in the 21st century that stimulates the imagination with intricate costumes and legendary films. It is coined to be the time when the supernatural meets the real world, or if you are a 2000s teen comedy fan of films such as Mean Girls, it is stated as being ‘the one day a year where a girl can dress up as a total slut and no other girls can say anything else about it.’

But why do we treat Halloween as an opportunity to show off our fancy dress when the opportunities to be terrified are endless?

As my favourite holiday, the joys of Trick or Treating growing up soon started to lose their novelty; I became less and less keen to knock on my neighbour’s doors and shout for sweets as I slowly entered my teenage years and adulthood. It quickly shifted from a wholesome holiday to an excuse to dress up or get drunk on a classic university weekend filled with parties. However, while we have vastly strayed away from the origins of Halloween two thousand years ago from the Celtic festival of Samhain, there is no reason that Modern Halloween shouldn’t contain a bit of a spooky twist.

Here is my list of must-dos for this Halloween to get deep into the All Hallows Eve in Nottingham.

Pumpkin Carving – Quick and surprisingly minimal mess

Arguably, the most iconic and known activity of Halloween is pumpkin carving, which involves using your imagination to create faces, patterns, or spooky spectaculars to decorate inside or outside your house. If you’re fortunate enough to have a car, then I would 100% recommend heading down to Nottinghamshire’s ‘Pick your Own’ Pumpkins in Southwell between 9:30 am and 4:30 pm for free entry where you can pick your own pumpkin, with food and drinks galore. However, if, like many, Southwell may be too far, there is an even easier alternative, which is heading down to your local supermarket for a few pumpkins. Sainsbury sells pumpkins in various sizes for around £2.50, and offers a pairing carving kit for £3, which is surprisingly effective. This budget-friendly activity creates the perfect ghostly atmosphere – if you keep a bin bag nearby when you de-gut your pumpkins.

Movie Watching – enjoyment from the comfort of your sofa

If you’re more of a stay-at-home type, Halloween can still be a blast with a spooky movie marathon right from the comfort of your sofa. Streaming services like Netflix, Prime Video, and Disney+ have you covered. Binge horror classics like The Conjuring or The Ring to immerse yourself in some horrific action or embrace the quirky charm of Tim Burton’s films with some Corpse Bride or Nightmare Before Christmas (yes, it is a Halloween film!). And for those craving a lighter scare, Disney Plus has you covered with some childhood classics such as Girl vs. Monster, making for a fun, nostalgic watch.

But suppose anticipation for a new film is killing you off. In that case, horror films like Smile 2, Terrifier 3, and even Venom are hitting the cinemas for the final week of Halloween. Nottingham knows no end to cinemas showing off these fantastic thrillers. Cineworld in Nottingham Town Centre, Showcase near Dunkirk, and Savoy on Derby Road are only a tram, bus journey or even a walk away whilst offering great deals for students, all three with tickets under £10—a perfect excuse to treat yourself to a big screen scare.

Whether you’re out at the theatre or at home under blankets, this Halloween offers an abundance of chills and thrills. With a plethora of classic horror films, new releases, and nostalgic childhood favourites, you’re truly spoiled for choice this Halloween. So grab your popcorn, turn off the lights, and get ready for a spine-tingling experience.

Activities – How is Nottingham getting in the spirit this Halloween?

Nottingham is pulling out all the stops for Halloween this year, with plenty of activities to get you in the spooky spirit. One of the top highlights is Nottingham Castle, which offers entry for just £1 on Thursday the 31st of October, perfect for exploring its eerie history while enjoying Halloween-themed events like Autumn trails, spooky storytelling sessions and seasonal gifts and treats.

Outbreak Nottingham is a must-visit for those craving much more of an adrenaline rush. This immersive zombie experience, lasting till the 3rd of November, throws you into a terrifying world where you must outsmart and outrun the undead for £24.45, including roaming monsters, a huge food court and a spectacular fun fair.

Whether you’re in it for a scare or just some Halloween-themed fun, Nottingham has something for everyone this spooky season!