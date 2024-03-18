The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Celebrating International Women’s Day, Emma and Heather taught us the craft of hand-made pottery. For the event we made beautiful body pots, displaying a range of body types in an ode to the wonderful nature of the female body.

As soon as I went upstairs, the cosy atmosphere hit me, with low lighting and a banging playlist I knew this was going to be a great night. Offering a range of drinks from cocktails/mocktails to pints, I had to opt for my trusty favourite – a can of pink hooch.

Once we were all settled and sitting with new friendly faces, Emma and Heather introduced us to the night with an exciting pottery game. Providing us with a lump of pre-kneaded clay we were tasked with moulding teapots in groups of 2-3, having to mould a handle, a spout and a lid.

Although beginner ceramicists Yan and I hadn’t done anything like this previously, we took to the challenge with great determination. Having a helping hand from the kind-hearted hosts we managed to mould an adorable teapot. Poppy (our teapot) was complete with eyes and a nose-like spout. Looking around we saw amazing designs, from an extremely detailed fish to more simple designs with added character much like ours.

After this exciting game, we got to the good stuff. Emma and Heather talked us through the process of making the body pot/ vase, providing us with a guide and helping hand whenever we needed it (making it perfect for all abilities!). Both ladies were so lovely and helpful, being amazing ceramicists themselves, and their kindness made the evening even more special.

Despite failing at my first attempt, upon trying again (and asking for more advice) I was able to mould a beautiful female body sculpture, capturing the essence of the female body through various new techniques such as scouring and smoothing with the use of the tools provided.

Inspiring us with their ideas they placed hand-made sculptures around the room, allowing us to envision our creations post-kiln. One of the sculptures displayed caught my attention, with flowers being positioned on the sculpture’s breasts in the place of nipples (genius!).

I had the most wonderful time at Pots and Pints, an amazing event which I will definitely be attending again! It was a perfect place to visit with friends and learn a new skill while providing a creative and enjoyable way to catch up.

I would recommend following Emma (@emmakimbleystudio) and Heather (@halloceramics) on Instagram to stay up to date on their ventures and hear about the unique upcoming events they are hosting!