From Dorothy to Elphaba: Does the Oz Curse Still Haunt Hollywood?

From the very first pages of L. Frank Baum’s The Wonderful Wizard of Oz to the countless

adaptations that followed, the tale of Dorothy’s journey through the magical land of Oz has

captivated audiences for over a century. However, behind the bright colors and fantastical

adventures lies a darker side, marked by accidents, tragedies, and misfortunes that have led

some to believe in a lingering curse. Will this persist with the release of the new film

adaptation of Wicked? Or will this new take break free from the troubling legacy that has

haunted its predecessors?



The 1939 film adaptation of The Wizard of Oz remains the most iconic version of the story,

and yet the most dangerous. Here’s why…



Margaret Hamilton, who portrayed the Wicked Witch of the West, suffered a severe burn

injury during the filming of the iconic scene where the witch disappears in a puff of smoke

and flame. The special effects used for this moment were hazardous, resulting in Hamilton

being badly burned on her hands and face, forcing her to take weeks off to recover.

Meanwhile, the actors who played the Munchkins also faced a troubled legacy after the film

wrapped. Many experienced financial difficulties, health problems, and legal troubles in the

years that followed. In addition to their personal struggles, rumours around drunken antics on

set and allegations of mistreatment added to their misfortune. Even a persistent myth arose

that a Munchkin actor committed suicide during filming and that his ghost can be seen in the

background of the film. Although this was later proven to be false.



The troubles didn’t end with the Munchkins. Buddy Ebsen, originally cast as the Tin Man,

had to leave the production after suffering a severe allergic reaction to the silver makeup,

which contained aluminum powder. His hospitalization and sudden departure led to his

replacement by Jack Haley.



As for Judy Garland, who portrayed Dorothy, she was subjected to gruelling work hours,

extreme weight loss measures, and the use of amphetamines to keep her energy levels up.

The pressures of the production contributed to her lifelong battles with addiction and mental

health; something many attribute to her early death at just 47.



Additionally, the poppy field scene, in which Dorothy and her companions are overcome by

the “sleeping” effect of the flowers, was created using artificial snow made from asbestos. At

the time, the toxic risks of asbestos were not fully understood, and the cast and crew were

unknowingly exposed to its harmful effects. This exposure to a dangerous substance only

added to the long list of mishaps and health issues that plagued the production.



Despite these tragedies, as the years passed The Wizard of Oz continued to inspire new

adaptations – who in turn had their own issues, although arguably not quite as severe.

The Wiz in 1978 was a huge Broadway musical success however, the film adaptation

struggled. The production was plagued with difficulties, including costly special effects, a bloated budget, and a mixed critical reception. The film underperformed at the box office,

leaving many to wonder if the curse of Oz had followed the story into this new version.



T he 1985 film Return to Oz was a dark and unsettling sequel to the 1939 classic. Directed by

Walter Murch, the film took a much darker approach with an eerie atmosphere, unsettling

visuals, and themes that bordered on the macabre. The movie’s box office failure and critical

dismissal contributed to the feeling that the film was another victim of the Oz curse despite

its modern appreciation.



Finally, Wicked! The 2003 Broadway musical , based on Gregory Maguire’s novel, became a

global phenomenon with its unique take on the story. But even with its success on stage,

Wicked has not been without its own set of challenges.



The film adaptation has been in the works for over a decade, with multiple directors and

release dates announced, only to be postponed time and again. The casting process alone

has been closely scrutinised, with fans eagerly debating who could possibly fill the shoes of

Elphaba and Glinda, the two lead roles that were made famous by Idina Menzel and Kristin

Chenoweth on Broadway.



In 2021, the film secured its leads in Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo , two powerhouse

vocalists with extensive stage and screen experience. However, following the film’s recent

release, social media has sparked a wave of criticism regarding their weight loss and

emotional journeys. Both actresses have been seen in interviews sharing tears and

comforting one another, which has raised concerns among fans. As a result, some have not

only mocked them in TikToks but have also begun questioning what might have transpired

behind the scenes during production. Although both actresses have come forward to

reassure the public, scepticism remains.