Film Recommendation: Wicked Little Letters

I sometimes struggle to watch films. With a short attention span and niche interests, it’s rare I find a film which I can sit though in its entirety and enjoy. Despite this, Wicked Little Letters was one of those films that kept my interest, and I watched all the way through.

If you’re looking for a light-hearted easy watch comedy/mystery, this film is the one to watch.

The cast hosts many familiar faces including Olivia Coleman, Anjana Vasan and Hugh Skinner to name just a few. It’s a historical comedy which explores themes like friendship, family, loyalty and truth. It also touches on the complications and layers that those relationships have. And what happens to them when those relationships are put under stress.

The story is the definition of small town gossip. People always in each others business, individuals taking sides and participating in street fights. Neighbourly love and neighbourly hate are on full display.

But what I believe makes the film so loveable is the strong female characters and personalities. They don’t tear each other down. Instead, they simply want to find out the truth through great sleuthing work. It’s a story of female friendships bringing justice against undertones of misogyny.

For me, the ending was pretty satisfying. Leaving you entertained and distracted from deadlines.

If you’re looking for something to watch to wind-down during this cold season, Wicked Little Letters is the one to watch.

Stream Wicked Little Letters on Netflix.