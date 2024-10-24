The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

With Halloween approaching, it’s important to use the limited time we have left to truly

appreciate the inspiration behind one of the greatest classic horrors of all time: Frankenstein.

Written by the young Mary Shelley of only 18 years old , it’s easy to feel incredibly

unsuccessful in comparison to the genius of her writing, but also, it’s more important to

wonder, how did she even begin to create this story? Well possibly, it’s not entirely all fictional, as the young Shelley drew on inspiration from the turmoil of the 18th Century around her. In this article I’ll explore how Shelley’s experiences as a young woman, and other societal issues, heavily inspired the dark gothic themes in this novel.



To begin with, Mary Shelley’s mother, Mary Wollstonecraft, was one of the earliest advocates

for the universal educational rights for women , famously writing about such issues in ‘A

Vindication of the Rights of Woman’. This was likely a strong influence on the young Mary

Shelley who similarly suffered under the patriarchal doctrines of her society, having to

originally publish ‘Frankenstein’ anonymously to avoid the criticisms of her disapproving

society – she was unable to claim any credit for her work up until 4 years later, yet still having

her work edited by her husband.



The concept of a monster throughout the novel is also significant in exposing societal issues.

The character of ‘Elizabeth Lavenza’ writes “[..] men appear to me as monsters thirsting for

each other’s blood”, highlighting the ‘real’ monster in society is to be man . Possibly, this

reversal is Shelley’s way of commenting on the subjugation of women in society at the hands

of men.



In the novel the Monster learns the human language through books it finds in the forest, and

only through this is it able to communicate with the rest of society and use it as a tool to tell

its story. This may have been inspired by Shelley’s own similar experiences, as she acquired

her education through learning from books from her own father’s collections. This shows the

inherent similarities between Shelley and the Monster she portrays in the novel, with t heir

search for knowledge being symbolic of the difficulties of accessing education for those who

were in minority groups in society.



Shelley may have also drawn from her mother’s own troubles for inspiration for the novel.

The novel was written in a time where women’s value was dictated by their role to serve men

as either wives or mothers. Without this, women were neglected and discarded from society.

This largely influenced the themes of isolation within ‘Frankenstein’, and ultimately it could

have been these societal pressures on women which lead to Mary Wollstonecraft’s own

suicide. This death is mirrored in ‘Frankenstein’ with the alternative interpretation of the

ending, which included the Monster’s own foreshadowed death, showing feminist issues to

impact the themes within the novel.



These patriarchal pressures on women can also be seen through the female characters in

the novel, who have few lines, and are only perceived as wives or mothers too. Critics argue

this could be inspired by Mary’s own perceived pressure to be a wife to her spouse Percy

Bysshe Shelley. Also, Mary struggled to be a mother, with tragic miscarriages and early

deaths of her children occurring. Possibly, this grief also affected her writing, even inspiring

the dark themes of this gothic novel. This reflects the damaging nature of society’s pressures

on women to have children in the 18th Century, which Shelley pulls on to create the ominous

fictional world of ‘Frankenstein’.