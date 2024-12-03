Did Sex and the City age badly: Or are Gen Z just a bunch of Charlotte’s?

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

First broadcast in 1998, Sex and the City followed the lives of four New York women

Carrie, Samantha, Charlotte and Miranda, through the trials and tribulations of their

friendships and relationships. Initially perceived as true ‘girl boss’ feminist media,

portraying fashionable, ‘older’, unmarried career women, with strong friendships

whilst casually dating, and having ample sex. Although, with the uproar that came

from Gen Z discovering Sex and the City for the first time, most of the storylines and

dialogue is not landing as well as I imagine it did in the 90’s and early 2000’s. I

couldn’t help but wonder, can this show be deemed simultaneously progressive and

regressive, or are Gen Z just too woke?



The Show follows the lives of four friends, Carrie, a writer, fashion icon, chain

smoker, forever destroying herself and others in the pursuit of millionaire ‘Mr Big’.

Charlotte, an art gallery worker, philanthropist, constantly looking for her ‘prince

charming’ and by the end of the series a remarried, divorcé, adoptive mother.

Miranda, a corporate lawyer, sceptic, mother, wife and breadwinner. Finally,

Samantha, a PR executive, commitment-phobe, sex obsessed.



The list of problematic elements in Sex and the City are endless, with both cultural

and contemporary audiences recognising that the punchlines almost always land on

LGBTQ+ communities or ethnic minorities. Whether its Carrie’s dismissal of her

dates’ bisexuality referring to it as ‘just a layover on the way to Gay Town’, the girls’

hostile reactions to sex mad Samantha dating a woman, asking her if she ‘ran out of

men’ or the depiction of Samantha’s interracial relationship storyline, leaning into the

stereotype of the ‘angry black woman’. It’s clear that many of these ‘jokes’ and

storylines wouldn’t fly if the show was made today, but does that mean we should

dismiss the show entirely?



‘Sex and the City’ in my opinion is a must see show for any girl in their 20’s, from

strong female friendships and woman that date around in their 30’s and 40’s, to the

fashion moments whether its Carrie’s eccentric shoe choices and tutus or Charlotte’s

classy dresses, the outfits are still inspirational today. Although I don’t find the show

relatable to my own life as such, the questions it raises are something that all girls in

their 20’s and onwards consider, is getting married and having children truly the end

goal? Do women have a shelf life for dating? Is it okay to put yourself first in a

relationship? And should I give that man another chance? These questions still stand

true even if you’re not a wealthy woman living in New York city chasing after

millionaires. Sex and the City may not be a direct depiction of reality, with Carrie

spending hundreds of thousands on shoes despite being a freelance writer, but the

revolving door of people that become meaningless, the constant pursuit of that one

man that doesn’t particularly want you (Mr Big), balancing a career and Charlotte’s

unashamed dreams of a perfect life, centred around marriage and children.

With a new generation experiencing this show for the first time, it also means

unravelling the questionable elements from sexism, stereotyping, racism, and not