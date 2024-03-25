Breaking the Ice: Embracing Individuality in a World Filled with Conformity. 

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

In a world orchestrated by societal norms and expectations, the pressure to conform can feel suffocating. From a young age, we’re taught to fit into boxes that are prehistoric, stereotypical, and predefined, to adhere to certain standards, and to mould ourselves into society’s expectations. But what if we dared to challenge these norms? What if we embraced our individuality and refused to be confined by the limitations of a monolithic existence?

The journey towards breaking free from the shackles of conformity begins with a simple realisation: you are not bound by the expectations of others. It starts by acknowledging that societal norms are not truths but rather constructs that can be dismantled and redefined. It requires courage, resilience, and a willingness to step outside the comfort zone of societal approval. For example, though it may be unusual to plan your outfits on your phone for ordinary days of the week, think of it as a journal of your style evolution. What would you wear on days that you are not feeling your best, and what would you wear on days that you are ready to put on a show?

One of the first steps in combating social norms is to stop obsessing over how you are perceived by others. Too often we allow the fear of judgment to dictate our actions, blocking our creativity and thus limiting our potential. Instead, you should prioritise authenticity over acceptance, to embrace your quirks and differences rather than hide them away. One phrase that helps to maintain this idea is that ‘Anyone who has never made a mistake has never tried anything new’. Albert Einstein was in his bag with this one, as he was motivating individuals to push themselves to be confident in themselves and their creativity.

Starting a project, whether it’s a creative project, a career change, or a personal goal, requires a shift in mindset. It involves letting go of the need for validation from others and trusting in your abilities. It means taking risks, making mistakes, and learning from failures without allowing them to define you. Even when wanting to diversify your fashion palette, you might feel restricted by the possibility that you’re not a ‘fashionista’ or great icon. In my opinion, it’s more iconic if you start now and not be afraid to show your personality through clothing!

Moreover, it’s crucial to recognize that feeling self-conscious is a natural part of the process. Having doubts is completely normal! We aren’t perfect. But rather than letting these feelings hold us back, we can use them as fuel to push us forward. By acknowledging our vulnerabilities and embracing them as integral parts of who we are, we can cultivate a sense of empowerment that transcends societal expectations. Remember, the fear of looking stupid is only holding you back!

Breaking free is not a solitary journey but a collective one. A community should never shame anyone (depending on terms and conditions) if they do not fit within a box. It requires solidarity and support from like-minded individuals who share our vision of a more inclusive and diverse society. By surrounding ourselves with people who celebrate our uniqueness rather than conformity, we create a community that enforces the pillars of growth, creativity, and innovation. Those that realise mistakes can be made, and corrected, are not afraid of being held down by expectations and image.

