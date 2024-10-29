This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Nottingham chapter.

As we’re midway through autumn, with such a beautiful season upon us, my music has evolved into what I consider my ‘fall music’: music that is the equivalent of being smothered in the cosiness of the blankets in my bed, with the rain splashing against my windows while a pumpkin scented candle burns. Autumn is warm and romantic (if you don’t count the rain frizzing up your hair as you’re speed-walking to a lecture), hence why autumn deserves its own brand of music.

Here are my best albums for fall that I have on repeat:

Urban Hymns – The Verve

We’ve all heard Bittersweet Symphony (especially if you’re an avid fan of the closing scene of Cruel Intentions like me), but the rest of their album is just as brilliant. To me it feels like sinking into a quiet, reflective retreat in your mind, capturing the melancholy beauty of winter and solitude. The Verve is a British staple of early 2000s music- a period of yearning and resilience, so it only makes sense to be adding this album onto your fall playlist.

Personal favourite: The Drugs Don’t Work

Tapestry – Carole King

Tapestry is one of the most significant albums of all time. Released in 1971, King broke hearts with her gentle lyrics and strong voice. She’s the most authentic singer I’ve heard, and one that every woman should listen to at least once in her life to relate to her songs of heartbreak and vulnerability.

So Far Away remains my favourite song of this album, with her tender voice singing of pure longing, harboured with the pain of being separated from the person you want most.

My Mind Makes Noise – Pale Waves

Probably the album I listened to most as an early teen, Pale Waves is always a solid choice to listen to for when you want to revert back to feeling like your 15-year-old self and release all that pent up teen angst. Their moody, intense lyrics spark up that nostalgic feeling you only get on those dark autumn evenings walking back from highschool with music blasting in your ears as the world moves around you.

Personal favourite: Black

Static and Silence – The Sundays

Released in 1997, Static and Silence carries the same dreamy, whimsical quality that The Sundays have in their previous albums. Their wistful, mellow lyrics provide a warmth that matches the peaceful, soothing nature of autumn.

Personal favourite: Cry

Only by the Night – Kings of Leon

Chances are you’ve probably heard your dad listening to Kings of Leon since it is peak dad music, but they hit the nail on the head with this album. It’s a mix of indie and soft rock whilst also delving into the harder topics. I find it sets the perfect romantic, angsty mood when walking in the early mornings through the fallen leaves and sharp winds. Use Somebody is definitely a must listen-to for this album with its haunting, melancholic words.

Personal favourite: Revelry

For Emma, Forever Ago – Bon Iver

It wouldn’t be autumn without listening to Bon Iver. His mellow voice paired with the soft, soulful acoustics is the epitome of indie autumn feels. For maximum fall feels, I find the best place to listen to this album is on the bus or train as you longingly stare out the window, and pretend you’re in a movie (just don’t miss your next stop).

Personal favourite: For Emma

Turn Out the Lights – Julien Baker

Maybe I’m biased since Julien Baker remains my favourite artist for the third year in a row, but it couldn’t be autumn without her music. Baker’s songs range from her struggles with mental health, addiction and isolation. Perhaps it’s a soul-crushing choice for the fall, but it’s an album that will leave you as raw as the bitter winds on a lonely autumn night. At the end of her sorrowful album is the lasting hopeful feeling of redemption as she speaks about her journey of self-reflection in Claws in Your Back.

Personal favourite: Appointments