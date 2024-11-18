Becoming Boy Sober- How Donald Trump has Women Swearing Celibacy

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Nottingham chapter.

In 2024 freedom over one’s own body shouldn’t be too much to ask for, however with the recent re-

election of Donald Trump, women across America face a time of uncertainty about what this means

for their right to reproductive freedom.



In the wake of the election there has been a significant rise in sexist and abusive attacks on social

media platforms, according to analysis from the Institute for Strategic Dialogue slogans such as “get

back in the kitchen” and “your body, my choice” have seen a significant increase since Trump’s

reelection. This increase in hate was not only seen online, with protesters at Texas Sate University

waving signs branding women as ‘property’ and using homophobic slogans. Although incredibly

shocking, it is not entirely surprising that this rhetoric is being presented on social media following

the election. Trump has consistently degraded and disrespected women, people of colour,

immigrants and the LGBT community publicly. This re-election has demonstrated to individuals that

these things can be said without any harsh repercussions, as it has become apparent that being a

racist, sexist, homophobic felon does not stop someone from being elected as the most powerful

man in the world. Through his election, Trump is empowering all like-minded individuals to share

their views publicly and shamelessly.



In response to this, many women are finding solace in radical feminism, swearing off men and

marriage. T he South Korean born 4b movement has gained significant traction among social media

users since the election. According to the Los Ángeles Times, since November 5 there have been

more than 500,000 searches for the “4b movement”, with one commenter on X saying “Ladies, we

need to start considering the 4b movement like the women in South Korea and give America a

severely sharp birth rate decline” and another stating “The women in South Korea are doing it, it’s

time we join them. Men will NOT be rewarded, nor have access to our bodies”. The 4b movement

encourages women to reject traditional roles and steer away from relationships with men, including

marriage and sex. Women are using this extreme measure as a form of protest against a President

who has consistently degraded, disregarded and assaulted women but is yet to face any repressions

for his actions. But what exactly is the 4b movement?



The premise of the moment is the ‘Four Nos’ (or four Bs) which are;

 No sex with men (bisekseu)

 No giving birth (bichulsan)

 No dating men (biyeonae)

 No marriage with men (bihon)



While the emergence of the 4b movement is not entirely clear, scholars and activists agree that

began sometime after 2015, when youth-led radical feminism was becoming increasingly popular on

a number of South Korean online forums. Around the time of the emergence of the 4b movement,

several major events took place in South Korea that fuelled much discussion around gender

inequality in the country. Scholars have largely credited one of the key reasons to be a growing

education gap between men and women in South Korea. Korean women surpassed men in college

enrolment rates as of 2013 and today, nearly three quarters of Korean women pursue a higher

education. This similarity is reflective of education in the United States, with women accounting for

59.5% of all college students according to The Independent. Men appeared to be extremely

discontent with this demographic shift in South Korea, with them coining the term “kimchinyeo” to

stereotype women with a higher education as “selfish, vain and exploitative of their partners”.

Parallels can be drawn from this attitude and similar attitudes in the US, with many men becoming

agitated at a shift in gender roles, feeling emasculated and enraged by a rising number of women in highly ranked jobs, such as Kamala Harris’ campaign for presidency. Many men have become drawn

to vote for more conservative candidates, such as Donald Trump, who has historically prioritised a

return to more ‘traditional values’, placing emphasis on mens wellbeing at the expense of woman’s

autonomy and freedom.