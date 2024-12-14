A Spellbinding Review of Wicked (2024)

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Nottingham chapter.

This review will include spoilers for part one & two of Wicked!

As a huge fan of the West End production of Wicked, I’ve been eagerly waiting for the live action adaptation to hit our screens. I was lucky enough to see part one of Wicked on 27 November, and I loved the comedic elements behind Ariana Grande’s portrayal of Galinda Upland. The film is filled with choreographed dance numbers, incredible solo performances and grand set designs. It’s amazing to see how Jon M. Chu stayed true to the original material, and paid homage to the first Broadway show in June 2003. The musical version of Wicked was inspired by Gregory Maguire’s novel, and takes place before the Wizard of Oz. It follows the iconic friendship between Glinda the Good Witch and Elphaba, who’s famously known as the “Wicked Witch of the West”. These young women were forced to make tough decisions for the greater good and had to sacrifice their dreams.

The film’s press tour began during the Superbowl half-time show, and Paris Olympics. There have been endless marketing campaigns throughout the year, and collabs with major fashion, beauty and lifestyle companies. These brands include R.E.M beauty, Lush, Starbucks, and so many others. All of these products have been inspired by the pink and green aesthetic from the film’s visuals and costume design. Wicked was one of the most anticipated films of 2024, and it makes sense that the film had multiple brand deals. I can only imagine what the marketing campaign will be like for part two.

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo play the two main leads, Galinda Upland and Elphaba Thropp in the blockbuster. Both actresses decided to sing live for part one & two of the film, and they are extraordinary vocalists. The official soundtrack has gone viral on social media, and celebrities such as Sabrina Carpenter have made posts praising the film. The domestic box office announced over the weekend, that wicked is one of the highest grossing musical films since Grease (1978). It’s become an instant success, and fans have been to see the film multiple times.

Over nine million tulips were planted for the opening scene in Munchkinland, and it created a beautiful backdrop for “No One Mourns the Wicked.” All of these decisions enhanced the magic of Oz, and added to the fairytale like narrative. One of my favourite scenes in the film was Ariana Grande’s rendition of “Popular”, and it marked the beginning of Galinda and Elphaba’s friendship. Ariana Grande has demonstrated that she is an all-round performer, and understands the character of Glinda. For years Ariana Grande has auditioned for the part of Glinda, and she’s perfect for this role. Ariana Grande has a deep connection with this character, and it’s amazing to see her achieve a childhood dream. Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande have gone on a life-changing journey with these characters, and you can feel it during the Ozdust ballroom scene.

The film ends on a cliffhanger with Elphaba narrowly escaping Madame Morrible (Michelle Yeoh) and the Emerald City guards. We see a shot of Fiyero riding out of Shiz University in search of Elphaba during “Defying Gravity”. This will lead into the slow-burn romance between Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo) and Fiyero Tigelaar (Jonathan Bailey) in part two, which is due to be released on the 21 November 2025.

There are easter eggs dotted throughout the film, and its clear that part two will follow Glinda and Elphaba’s separate journeys. Without giving too much away, there are moments in part one of Wicked, that link to the origins of the scarecrow, tinman and cowardly lion. I’m intrigued to see how Jon M. Chu will tackle these scenes in the next film. The stakes have been raised for part two, and the film will explore darker themes. I can’t wait to see Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo perform “For Good” in the finale next autumn. Jonathan Bailey’s version of Fiyero has to be my favourite one, and he brings the Bridgerton charm to his performance. I’m so excited to see the cast return for part two, and I’ll be listening to the soundtrack until then.

If I had to rate the film, I’d give it a solid 10 out of 10!