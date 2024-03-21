A Guide on Keeping Up with Work and University life!

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Whilst at university, something that I struggled with was maintaining a job whilst also prioritising university and social activities. Having a job at university can be useful, as it gives you experience and also gives you a bit of extra money. However, without planning around it, it can become quite stressful.

I disliked having a job at first as it made me feel drained. However, over time I have learnt some tips and tricks which have enabled it to become more enjoyable. In this article I will be going through some of these ideas, and hopefully, some of these you may find useful.

Do a manageable job, and you can enjoy:

Get a job which is not too time-consuming and allows you to put your degree first

Personally, last year, I did a job which involved getting up at 6 am every day, which meant by the time I finished the day I was always tired. It was also a job I did not particularly enjoy, so it meant I was starting off the day more negatively than positively. Therefore, something I’d suggest is finding a job which works for you and your university schedule. This may mean finding a weekend job or working on days when you do not have anything going on at university.

For me, I managed to find a job where I could work from home and choose the days I wanted to work. This is crucial, as it allows me to put my degree first, and also plan when I want to do university work.

Plan your time

Another important thing is learning how to plan your time. A good way to do this is by making yourself a timetable. This is so you know exactly when your lectures are, when you want to focus on work, and when is the best time to relax/socialise.

Something incredibly important is knowing when you’re drained and when you need to take a break. So, a timetable might help with this, meaning you are not overworking yourself too much.

Try not to skip university

I have already briefly touched on this. But especially if you are someone in their third year, it is important to attend as much as you can. Sometimes, I find that once I skip one lecture, I want to skip more, which is not a good habit to get into!

I know sometimes it can be hard to manage a work lifestyle around a university lifestyle, and the last thing after work that you want to do is go to university. But going would help you feel less stressed and more productive. And it means you will not have to catch up on it at a later date.

Communicate!

I think communication is always key, especially if life does seem to be getting a bit too stressful. It is important to talk to someone you trust for advice, whether that’s someone like your manager or a friend.

It is always important, to be honest, so talking to a manager about your stress levels may help out significantly, as they can help you work out the best thing for you. This may also help you feel more relaxed, and like a weight has been taken off your shoulders.

I hope some of this advice has helped! Having a job around university can mean that you are very busy, so it is important to maintain a schedule where you feel comfortable and productive!