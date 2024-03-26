4 Tips for Making Ramadan Abroad Worthwhile

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Ramadan Kareem!

The Holy Month of Ramadan is an important one in Islam, and one of the core ways it is celebrated is with family and loved ones. However, many Muslims, especially students, are far away from their families and may be spending this holy month alone. Here are 4 tips to help you make Ramadan worthwhile when you are away from your family.

1- Host Iftars

The best way through people’s hearts is through food. To make Ramadan feel less different, one thing you could do is host Iftars with your friends. If you’re someone who loves to cook, cooking for others should feel more therapeutic and fun, but if you’re someone who hates cooking, you can take the opportunity to try out some foods that you’ve never tried before, which is easier if your friends come from different cultures.

2- Reconnect with God

The main aim of Ramadan is for Muslims to reignite their faith and reconnect with God. If you have moved away and are living alone this year, there is no better way to feel the Ramadan spirit than to feel the presence of God. Pray, read the Quran, supplicate to God, and try to take advantage of this month to become a better person.

3- Watch Ramadan Specials and Series

In many countries, especially Arab countries, many series are created and produced for viewers to watch and enjoy either during the day while they are fasting or at night when they are breaking their fast. A starting point would be with the streaming platform, Shahid, where an array of Ramadan series are available to cater to every viewer’s taste and in whichever language they prefer.

4- Donate

This month emphasises the importance of helping those in need, as fasting the entire day serves as a reminder that many people are unable to provide themselves with a need as basic as food. You could volunteer at a kitchen in your community or donate the leftovers of your food to needy individuals in the community. Luckily, with the power of technology, you could also donate to Palestine and Arab countries that are facing starvation and be a beacon of hope to them. At the end of the day, the Muslim community must stand together and help one another in times of need.

Spending Ramadan alone for the first time is not the easiest, especially when you are used to having your family by your side in this holy month. So try to make the best out of this month and reap all of its benefits!

