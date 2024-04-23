This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Northwestern chapter.

Is anyone else tired of spending so much money on high end makeup? I’ve been seeing tons of reviews on my TikTok For You Page of the best drugstore makeup products made by brands like e.l.f. and L’Oreal, and I’m obsessed! I love finding great products at my local drugstore without having to drop hundreds of dollars at Sephora; here are some of the best.

My current lip gloss obsession is this e.l.f. Glow Reviver Lip Oil. It’s sheer and perfect for everyday, and it’s also great for keeping your lips hydrated. It has a super glossy and non-sticky finish and is slightly minty. The cushion applicator also makes it fun to apply.

A fan-favorite on TikTok, this L’Oreal Lumi Glotion is an affordable alternative to the ultra-expensive bronzing drops sold by high-end makeup brands. It’s great for wearing under foundation and gives you a natural-looking glow. You can also use a shade lighter for highlight or a shade darker for contour.

This e.l.f. Power Grip Primer grips your makeup and keeps it in place all day long. The gel formula keeps your skin hydrated and can be used on all skin types.

This Maybelline Lash Sensational Sky High Mascara has earned itself rave reviews for the length and volume it provides, especially for the price. The formula lifts lashes without causing clumping.

My favorite highlighter at the moment is this Halo Glow Highlight Beauty Wand. You squeeze the tube and apply the liquid highlight using the cushion-tip applicator. At only $9, it’s a great dupe for the $42 Charlotte Tilbury Beauty Light Wand. I’ve found it to be super easy to use and the perfect way to add shimmer to the tip of my nose or cheekbones.

Happy shopping (and saving)!