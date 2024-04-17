Female Friendship on TV

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

By: Anaya Roman

As I was thinking about TV shows with a central theme of friendship between women, it was honestly hard to bring many to mind. At a young age, we are surrounded by shows that teach us about “girls supporting girls” on television channels such as Disney Channel. However, I discovered that as we grow older, the shows geared toward women start to show more toxic friendships that pin other women against each other. Some popular examples are Gossip Girl and Pretty Little Liars. Both great shows continue to remain part of pop culture, but they depict the dynamic of two best friends in constant competition, presenting a somewhat negative portrayal of female friendships. In response, I’ve compiled a list of shows that resonate with my own experiences with friends, emphasizing the importance and value of supportive female relationships.

Sex and the City- This is an iconic comedy-drama of the late 90s starring Sarah Jessica Parker as Carrie Bradshaw, a sex columnist who takes on the dating scene of Manhattan with her three best friends Charlotte, Samantha, and Miranda.

2 Broke Girls- 2 Broke Girls brings the characters Max and Caroline together, two girls who are from completely different economic backgrounds. The girls work at a Brooklyn diner, become roommates, and despite their differences, form a friendship.

Pen15- This comedic series takes place in the 2000s and stars comedians Mary Erskine and Anna Konkle. They play themselves as two best friends who are teenage outcasts.

Yellowjackets- The series follows the lives of girls on a soccer team called The Yellowjackets who survive a plane crash in the wilderness. The show goes to the past and present of each of the girls’ narratives and how their shared trauma has shaped them into adulthood.

Anne with an E- An original Netflix series inspired by the novel Anne of Green Gables, this show tells the story of an imaginative redhead and her adventures growing into womanhood with her new friends in Green Gables.

Gilmore Girls- A timeless show centered around the mother-daughter duo Lorelai and Rory Gilmore, this classic series teaches the value of family and friendship as Lorelai and Rory are mirror images of each other from different generations.

Alexa and Katie- This is another Netflix original series centering around best friends Alexa and Katie who navigate the struggles of high school together as Alexa is undergoing cancer treatment.

Sex Lives of College Girls- Sex Lives of College Girls is a comedic drama that follows four roommates who experience university life and go through identity and sexual exploration with their newfound freedom on a college campus.

Derry Girls- This comedic series taking place in the early 1990s in Northern Ireland is one of my favorites on the list. The show is centered around 16-year-old Erin and her friends as the world they grow up in has troubles of its own.