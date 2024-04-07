The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

When the girl group Little Mix broke up in 2022, I was a little heartbroken. Not only had one of my favorite bands parted ways, but it seemed like there weren’t any girl groups left for me to root for. This realization sent me down a path of listening to the discographies of as many girl groups as I could, with some finds dating back to the 1960s. Now, many of those songs are staples in my playlists. If you’re looking for some new female empowerment music, allow me to introduce you to some of the greatest girl groups of all time.

The Shirelles

The Shirelles were formed in 1957 and reached peak success in the early 1960s. They are often considered the beginning of the girl group genre, and they were also a prominent symbol of the Civil Rights Movement because their music appealed to both Black and white audiences. They are in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and are on Rolling Stone’s list of 100 Greatest Artists.

Song recommendations: “Mama Said,” “Dedicated To The One I Love”

The Supremes

The Supremes were a Motown Records act formed in 1959. The Supremes had 12 singles hit the #1 spot on the Billboard Charts and, like the Shirelles, broke racial barriers by creating music that was listened to by both Black and white audiences, allowing them to perform at prestigious clubs. The lead singer, Diana Ross, also went on to have a lucrative solo career and achieve icon status with songs like “Upside Down” and “I’m Coming Out.”

Song recommendations: “You Keep Me Hangin’ On,” “You Can’t Hurry Love,” “Stop! In The Name Of Love”

Destiny’s Child

Although Beyoncé’s solo career has been groundbreaking, her former band Destiny’s Child was a talented and popular group as well. Formed in 1990 and signed by Columbia Records in 1997, Destiny’s Child had countless hits on albums such as “The Writing’s on the Wall” and “Survivor.” They were nominated for 14 Grammys and Billboard ranked them as one of the best musical trios (although there was much turnover within the group, and they at times had more members).

Song recommendations: “Say My Name,” “Jumpin’ Jumpin’,” “Brown Eyes,” “Independent Woman, Pt. I”

Spice Girls

The Spice Girls were defined by their five distinct personas: Sporty Spice, Scary Spice, Baby Spice, Posh Spice, and Ginger Spice. While Destiny’s Child’s music lies primarily within the R&B genre, the Spice Girls were mainstream teen-pop and focused on dance and performance. They were both the most successful and most recognized British act since the Beatles, according to the Rolling Stone.

Song recommendations: “Wannabe,” “Spice Up Your Life,” “2 Become 1”

Little Mix

Little Mix was formed on The X Factor in 2011 and was the first girl group to win the show. They are often considered one of the strongest girl groups vocally, and they had five singles hit #1 on the Billboard Charts. They were also the first girl group to win a Brit award. They went on a hiatus in 2022, and former members Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Perrie Edwards are each expected to release solo albums soon.

Song recommendations: “Power,” “The Cure,” “Wasabi,” “Between Us,” “Shout Out to My Ex”

Fifth Harmony

Fifth Harmony was formed in 2012 — the year after Little Mix — on the American version of The X Factor. They had much more success with the American audience, releasing three albums and breaking the record for the most top 10 albums in America for a girl group. Camila Cabello, who left the group after two albums, has gone on to have an incredibly successful solo career. Although the other former members have not had as much success, Normani and Lauren Jauregui have also both released incredible solo music.

Song recommendations: “That’s My Girl,” “Sledgehammer,” “Bridges”

Blackpink

Although I don’t know much about K-Pop, I learned a little after Little Mix broke up and the girl-group-shaped hole in my heart needed to be filled. Blackpink is one of the most successful girl groups in K-Pop, and their talent is evident across singing, rapping, dancing, and performances. They are currently one of the biggest girl groups in the world, and have crossed over to the American audience as well.

Song recommendations: “How You Like That,” “BOOMBAYAH,” “Shut Down”