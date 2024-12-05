This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Northeastern chapter.

With the recent election results, let’s unpack what President Donald J. Trump has in store for the future.

Let’s first discuss what Project 2025 is. It is no surprise that people are confused as to what Project 2025 is, and it is imperative for American citizens to understand what this movement is and the effects it will have on us and, more specifically, less privileged individuals.

More than 100 reputable organizations from various conservative groups have joined forces to form the historic Project 2025 movement, which aims to overthrow the deep state and give the people back control of the government. It is a 900-page “wish list” of policies that would impose an ultra-conservative social agenda and increase presidential power.

Throughout his 2024 campaign, Trump stated that he had “nothing to do with” Project 2025, despite there being evidence that contests that. Moreover, in the past couple of weeks, Trump has named many of his administration appointees, some of whom have very close ties with Project 2025. For instance, Russel Vought who views himself as one of the “architects” of Project 2025, was recently appointed as the Director of Office of Management and Budget.

So, President Trump rejected Project 2025. Yet, he is currently employing its contributors for his administration. These recent appointments and disavowing of Project 2025 is confusing the American people, and has raised questions of whether or not these policies will truly be implemented or not.

So, what are some of the policies in Project 2025?

Government:

The contentious “unitary executive theory” put forth by Project 2025 calls for direct presidential control over the entire federal bureaucracy, including autonomous departments like the Department of Justice. In actuality, that would expedite the decision-making process and enable the president to carry out policies directly in a variety of fields. In simpler terms, the president would have absolute power.

Abortion and Family:

The memo urges that the Department of Health and Human Services “maintain a biblically based, social science-reinforced definition of marriage and family,” and suggests increased data gathering initiatives on abortion. The document deviates significantly from the Republican platform, which uses the word “abortion” just once. Trump has mostly adhered to the platform’s positions that abortion regulations should be left to state discretion and that late-term abortions — which it does not define — should be prohibited.

Immigration:

The plan suggests increasing money for a wall along the US-Mexico border, which was one of Trump’s trademark ideas in 2016. In order to establish a far more extensive and potent border policing operation, Project 2025 also proposes abolishing the Department of Homeland Security and merging it with other immigration enforcement divisions within other organizations.

Climate:

The report urges the next president to “stop the war on oil and natural gas” and suggests cutting federal funding for renewable energy research and investment. Goals to boost energy production and energy security would take the role of carbon reduction targets. This will be incredibly disadvantageous for climate change and would allow its severity to prevail and continue to destroy our earth.

Economy:

Millions of low- and middle-income households will probably see a large tax rise as a result of the proposal. Referred to as “the most damaging tax” in the nation, it seeks to lower the corporation tax rate from 21% to 18%. The tariff was lowered from 35% to 21% by the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. If this policy is passed, the middle and lower class will be at a major disadvantage while the rich get richer.

Education:

Project 2025 seeks to eradicate diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives in government agencies and educational institutions as part of a broader campaign against “woke” mindset.

This policy area’s recommendations are largely mirrored in the Republican platform, which calls for the Department of Education to be abolished, while also criticizing what the party refers to as the “inappropriate political indoctrination of our children” and promoting school choice and parental control over education. Moreover, the teaching of critical race theory would be abolished and children will not be educated on racial inequality and systemic racism that permeates throughout our society.

These are only some of the 900 pages of policies that the architects of Project 2025 have strategically devised in order to “Make America Great Again.” Knowledge is liberation. Knowledge is power. It is important that American citizens read this proposal and advocate for what they truly believe is just.