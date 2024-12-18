What I’ll Be (Re)Watching Over Winter Break

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Northeastern chapter.

Winter break is a time almost every college student — myself included — yearns for. As final exams conclude and the holidays approach, I’ve started thinking about how I will pass the time over break. Here are a few shows and movies I’ll be (re)watching to keep myself entertained during the holiday season!

“The Lincoln Lawyer”

One of my absolute favorite shows to date, “The Lincoln Lawyer” follows LA-based defense attorney Mickey Haller as he takes on high-profile cases, defending some of the city’s seemingly most guilty suspects. Every season takes Haller on a suspenseful investigative journey, and each episode keeps me on the edge of my seat. The show is well-paced, and it truly improves with each season. I’d highly recommend this to anyone, but especially those looking for a suspenseful, crime-fiction drama show!

“Home Alone”

In this Christmas classic, young Kevin McCallister must defend his home from robbers after his family unintentionally leaves him behind during their Christmas vacation. I remember watching this for the first time in fifth grade, and it’s been a favorite ever since. It’s always a must-watch for me during the holiday season!

“Love Island”

It’s a little embarrassing to admit that I haven’t finished watching the most recent season of “Love Island” yet, so I’m setting a goal to complete it by the end of 2024. This reality dating show follows a group of contestants called islanders as they try to find love in a secluded villa, with the winner receiving a cash prize at the end. Throughout their time in the villa, islanders couple up with others, compete in challenges and try to win the public vote. This one will definitely have me wishing I was on the beach rather than curled up on a cold winter night!

“Brooklyn Nine-Nine”

“Brooklyn Nine-Nine” is a comedy series following the antics of the immature yet skillful NYPD Detective Jake Peralta and Brooklyn’s (fictitious) 99th precinct. I love how while there is an overarching storyline, each episode generally has its own plot, so viewers don’t need to remember every little detail. Since the episodes are only 20 minutes long, it’s a great quick watch if you don’t have a lot of time.

“Set It Up”

One of my favorite rom-coms! It centers on two overworked assistants who try to set up their bosses so they can catch a break. It’s not a “typical” rom-com, but the story is so cute and something that I can watch over and over without getting bored. I’d highly recommend watching it after a deeper film; my friends and I watched it right after “The Notebook” and it boosted our moods immediately.

“The Greatest Showman”

I’m a sucker for movies with good music, and while I wasn’t crazy about “The Greatest Showman” overall, the music is unparalleled — I’ll definitely be singing along. The movie follows the story of P.T. Barnum’s journey into show business and the creation of the Barnum & Bailey circus. I first watched this movie in middle school, and every time I rewatch it, it always gives me a sense of nostalgia.

“Crazy Rich Asians”

Based on the novel of the same name, “Crazy Rich Asians” follows Rachel Chu as she journeys with her boyfriend, Nick Young, to Singapore, only to discover that he is from one of the wealthiest families in the country. This feel-good rom-com is renowned for its entirely Asian cast, and it will have you both laughing and crying at different moments. Fun fact: My dog is named Astrid after one of the characters from this movie!