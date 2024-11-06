Warm up in Style: Where to Buy the Coziest Cardigans this Fall

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Northeastern chapter.

As the leaves change their colors and the New England air becomes crisp, I’ve slowly begun to retire my summer wardrobe in favor of warmer, more practical pieces. Although the weather has been unreasonably nice in Boston this fall, I know cold, windy days are ahead. But who says you need to sacrifice style for warmth?

Cardigans have been a staple in my closet for the past year now, and I’m so glad Pinterest made me rediscover their versatility. They are the perfect piece to throw over a cute tank top if you want to layer. I prefer to wear my cardigans with only the top button fastened and a white tank underneath, but you’ll end up looking effortlessly put together any way you style it. You can wear them to brunch with friends, class or even work! Here’s a guide to the five must-buy cardigans this fall season.

This is the ideal knit cardigan for college students looking for a wardrobe staple without spending too much. The thin material is breathable, but you can always layer it as needed. I suggest throwing it on with jeans and a statement belt. If you want to dress it up, you can play around with your choice of shoes. A ballet flat would elevate this outfit and make it perfect for a day out. However, there are only four color options, so if you want something brighter, this may not be the cardigan for you.

Price: $24.99

This New Zealand-based brand is a recent find of mine, and I am absolutely obsessed. The Button Up Knit Cardigan is definitely thicker than the one from H&M, so it might be a better option for the chilly winter ahead. The quality is amazing for the price point, and it’s incredibly versatile. I have it in two different sizes, so I can opt for a tighter fit that I wear buttoned up or a looser fit for layering. I also love the colors offered. I have the bright red version, and it’s so fun to include a pop of color in my otherwise pretty neutral wardrobe.

Price: $29.99 – $39.99

Many of the cardigan options from different brands look similar, but this Gap piece has such a unique pattern that makes it stand out. The fabric is incredibly soft and light, and I could see it worn in the summer, possibly on top of a dress. I adore how it is styled on the website with the top few buttons undone, and it would pair well with some dark-wash jeans. This piece has a price-increase, but Gap has discounts on its website fairly regularly.

Price: $69.95

Aritzia has become a popular brand among college women, and their cardigans don’t disappoint. The sweater is a combination of cashmere and wool, and if I could wear it every day, I would. The material is exceptionally soft, and the rounded neckline is so flattering. The Nightshade Blue version is such a unique color that would work on various skin tones, and I haven’t seen anything quite like it in the cardigan market so far. Due to its price, this cardigan is definitely a purchase for a special occasion, but its durability and longevity make it worth it.

Price: $148

If I were giving out awards for the best cardigan, Sézane cardigans would hands down take first place. I stumbled upon this French brand while studying abroad in London last year, and I fell in love the minute I stepped into the boutique. Their sweaters are made using a mix of alpaca fleece and wool, so they remain lightweight while also having a warming effect. The Emile Cardigan, in particular, is chunkier and perfect for throwing over a tank top. If you’re looking for a wide array of color options, these are the perfect fit for you! They run on the bigger side, so I recommend going one size lower than your normal fit. These cardigans are expensive but will remain a staple in your wardrobe for years. The Gaspard Cardigan is a lighter-weight option that is also slightly less expensive.

Price: $120 – $170