The Road to Law School: Why I Took the Long Way 

When you think about the typical journey to law school, you probably picture this: graduate college, take the LSAT and head straight to law school. That’s the plan everyone talks about, right? But what if I told you there’s another way? After finishing my bachelor’s degree in Political Science, I spent a year finishing up Northeastern’s PlusOne program and getting my master’s degree—before applying to law school. Although I agonized over the decision, it’s been one of the best choices I have ever made. If you’re thinking about law school (or still figuring out your next steps), I want to share why I decided to take the longer route and why it might be worth considering for you, too.

Tackling Imposter Syndrome

I’ve always known, deep down, that I wanted to be a lawyer. But if I’m being honest, I didn’t always believe I could do it. People constantly told me how hard law school is, and I genuinely doubted whether I could keep up. Imposter syndrome had me questioning whether I was smart enough or capable enough to succeed in such a demanding field.

That’s where my decision to pursue a master’s degree came in. Enrolling in graduate school has allowed me to prove that I can do this—and not just “do it,” but thrive. My classes are full of people much older than me, many of whom are getting their PhDs and have years of academic and professional experience. At first, I felt out of place, like I didn’t belong. But as the semesters have passed, I’ve realized I belong.

I’m producing work at the same level as my peers, holding my own in discussions about politics and contributing unique insights. Slowly but surely, I’ve started to believe in myself. I’ve learned to remind myself, “You’re capable. You’re smart. You can do this.” That shift in mindset has been life-changing, and it’s something I’ll carry with me to law school and beyond.

Building Confidence and Skills

Beyond tackling my imposter syndrome, graduate school allows me to build up confidence and sharpen the skills I’ll need for law school. From in-depth research projects about the MBTA to analyzing the impact of campaign ads on voter turnout, every assignment has challenged me to think critically and push myself further.

Graduate school also requires me to read hundreds of pages per week—something I hadn’t truly experienced in the same way during undergrad. The sheer volume of reading forces me to quickly grasp complex ideas, analyze nuanced arguments and synthesize information from a variety of sources. This intense academic workload is preparing me directly for law school. The level of reading required in law school is significant, and getting used to digesting so much dense material week after week is helping me build the stamina and skills I need to handle it when I eventually get there.

In fact, the foundations of logic and research I’m honing during my master’s degree are incredibly similar to the skills needed for the LSAT, particularly the Logical Reasoning section. In my graduate coursework, I often have to break down complex arguments, evaluate their strengths and weaknesses and draw my own conclusions—skills that mirror the type of reasoning required to succeed on the LSAT. By practicing these skills over and over in a different academic context, I’m strengthening my ability to succeed in law school and preparing myself for the test that stands in the way of getting there.

Standing Out and Owning Your Journey

Taking this path also gives me the chance to stand out as a law school applicant. While many people apply with just a bachelor’s degree, having a master’s under my belt will show that I’ve gone above and beyond to prepare for my future. It will tell admissions committees that I’ve taken the time to grow, challenge myself and build a strong foundation for my legal career.

But more importantly, it’s giving me the time to figure out who I am and what I’m capable of. Law school will be hard—I know that. But after everything I’ve learned and accomplished during my master’s program so far, I know I’ll be ready for it.

The Road Less Traveled

If you’re considering law school, I hope my story inspires you to consider your options. You don’t have to follow the “traditional” path to get there. Maybe you need time to explore your interests; perhaps you want to gain more experience. Or maybe you just need to remind yourself that you can do this.

Whatever your reasons, taking extra time for yourself can make all the difference. It certainly has for me. The time I’m spending earning my master’s degree isn’t a detour—it’s exactly what I need to feel confident and ready for the next step.

So, if you’re unsure about jumping straight into law school, know it’s okay to take the long way around. Trust yourself, believe in your abilities and don’t be afraid to create your own path. You’re capable, you’re smart and you’ve got this.