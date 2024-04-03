Style Sustainability: The Art Of Thrifted Chic 

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Northeastern chapter.

In a world where fast fashion trends rule the media and reign supreme, it is easy to overlook the environmental and social consequences of our overconsumption of clothing as a society. However, thrifting exists as a timeless and conscious alternative that not only revitalizes your closet but is also a fun activity. It is safe to assume that most people reading this already know what thrifting is as it has been a hot social media topic for the past decade. What fewer people know is how to do it properly.

The most alluring parts of thrifting are the cheap price tags and the possibility of finding the perfect tank top or pair of jeans. However, this affordability can create a mindset where clothing is perceived as disposable rather than valued because it is inexpensive and won’t be a financial loss. Buying items on a whim without considering their longevity or necessity is tempting. Consequently, the cycle of clothing waste continues as closets become more cluttered with impulse thrift purchases. As someone who is a strong supporter of thrifting and utilizes it as my primary source of clothing, I have fallen victim to this allure many times; I have found myself at home after a trip realizing I didn’t like a piece as much as I thought or that it didn’t fit me. Therefore, I have spent time developing a systematic approach to thrifting to avoid these regrets:

Prioritize quality over quantity.

Yes, sometimes you will find some absolute gems in the thrift store. The quality of items, however, may depend on what kind of thrift store you are at, with options ranging from Goodwill to vintage shops. When clothes are used their quality has often decreased over time. It is essential to only purchase clothing that can withstand a new lifetime with you and will not fail as soon as you buy it.

Go to the thrift with a list/style board of certain pieces you have in mind.

Treat the thrift store like your weekly grocery run. Create a list of clothing you feel you need more of either because you wear it so much or the versions you own now no longer serve their purpose. The thrift is a great place to get some basics such as graphic tees or basic long sleeves that you can layer with. If you go into the experience with a premeditated plan of what you are looking for, you are less likely to buy items on a whim and come home with something that ends up shoved into the back of your closet.

Set a budget.

We have established that thrifting is affordable, but that doesn’t mean the prices won’t add up. If you feel that you are being wasteful, set a budget a little bit below what you usually spend and see where it gets you.

In essence, thrifting’s low cost, accessibility and trendiness can paradoxically contribute to overconsumption. So, at the end of your next trip, go through everything you have and select exactly what you want to bring home based on the points above. But also, remember to treat yourself if you grab something you absolutely love!

This article has mainly focused on how to rid thrifting of its paradoxical relationship with overconsumption, but I can’t say goodbye without showing some of my favorite thrift/sustainable outfits I’ve created recently! Fashion is one of my main interests, and I feel most confident when I put on a sustainable and chic outfit for the day.

Outfit 1:

THRIFTED ITEMS: jewelry, belt, sweater

Skirt: handmade by me 😊

Leggings: Amazon (thermal-lined!)

Shoes: Doc Martens

Outfit 2:

THRIFTED ITEMS: sunglasses, flannel over-shirt, leather jacket, coach purse, brown loafers

Pants: borrowed from my roommate

Outfit 3:

THRIFTED ITEMS: long-sleeve shrug sweater, knit tank top, pinstripe pants, jewelry

Shoes: Doc Martens