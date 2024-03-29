Studying Abroad? Here’s 7 Tips For Traveling Without Breaking The Bank 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Northeastern chapter.

For my first semester of college, I got an amazing opportunity to study abroad at John Cabot University in Rome, Italy. While I never in a million years thought I would be studying across the world for my very first semester, I knew I was going to make the most of it. Of course, that meant traveling as much as possible.

Throughout the 16 weeks I was abroad, I traveled to six cities in Italy and six countries in Europe including France, Germany, The Netherlands, Switzerland and more. Exploring all of these new cultures and environments was easily the highlight of my time abroad, but I had to implement a lot of tools to be able to keep it within my budget. These seven tips, apps and hacks were my holy grail, and they’re too good not to share.

Get familiar with local public transportation

One of the first things you should do when you get to a new city, especially one you are studying in, is familiarize yourself with public transportation systems like metros, buses and trains. Europe has an incredible train system that, once you learn how to navigate, can take you all the way to the other side of the continent. There are even bus and train lines that can take you to your nearest major airport for less than half the price of a car service (sorry, Uber!). During my time abroad, I used apps like TrenItalia and Italo to get to Venice, Florence, Naples and, most often, the airport. I was even able to take a very short, inexpensive and spur-of-the-moment train ride from Nice, France to Monaco. There are also many bus options that can take you anywhere from across the city to another country. Flixbus was a very popular option for this.

Plan early and look out for airline deals

I got to my study abroad location at the very end of August and started booking my trips in early September to get the best prices. Once you decide that you want to study abroad, make a list of the places and attractions you most want to see and start your planning there. Then, once you’re at your location, you can hit the ground running in terms of your travel plans. Typically, airlines will release their flight seats up to a year in advance, and the closer it is to the departure date, the more money you’ll spend on that seat. So, make sure to book as early as possible.

Also, some airlines offer amazing deals for travelers that you’ll want to be on the lookout for. One that I loved and will definitely be using again was the TAP Air Portugal Stopover. With this program, you can add a stopover (an extended layover) in Lisbon or Porto from one to ten days on your outbound or returning trip. In other words, you get to explore two destinations for the price of one.

Pay in local currency

This one is a good rule of thumb for all your travels. Select credit card companies charge foreign transaction fees when you make a purchase in a foreign currency using their card. This fee is usually about 3% but varies depending on the company. This means that you will be charged an additional $3 for every $100 you spend. And before you know it, all of these fees will quickly add up. Whenever you have the option, pay in local currency. You can also get a no-foreign-transaction-fee credit card if you travel frequently and think it’s worth it for you.

Don’t overlook free attractions

I’ll be the first to admit that there were lots of tourist attractions and establishments that I paid to see while I traveled that were totally worth it. You should absolutely look into the paid sights you want to see that will be worth it for you. With that being said, there are free attractions all over Europe that absolutely should not be tossed aside. Just because it’s free doesn’t mean it’s going to be a bust.

If you’re looking for some ideas, free attractions that I loved doing were watching the sunset from Piazzale Michelangelo in Florence, going to the rock beaches in Nice, hiking mountains in Geneva, listening to live music from street performers, watching the changing of the guards in London and attending the Pope’s Sunday blessing in Vatican City. There are also an array of museums that offer free admission on certain days that you can take full advantage of.

Guru Walk

If you love learning about new cities through walking tours, this one’s for you. Guru Walk is a website and app that offers free walking tours all over the world. The app connects you to city tour guides, many of which are verified by Guru Walk, who take you to explore your city for anywhere from one to three hours. These tours are completely free with optional gratuity for your guide at the end. I did multiple free tours using this app with tour guides who were very passionate about and knowledgeable of each city’s history. My favorite tour that I went on though this app was a Ghosts and Mysteries of Rome tour that talked about ancient figures and urban legends while exploring the city at night. I learned so many stories about Rome that I never would have otherwise.

Omio

Whenever I looked for the cheapest plane, bus or train tickets, Omio was always my go-to website. This was the app that got me tickets to France for €40 round trip! You simply go on their website, input where you want to go and where you are flying from, and the algorithm will show you the cheapest flights you can take to get there. While this is a great tool for finding inexpensive transportation, keep in mind that this app is a third-party system and that it charges extra service fees. I would recommend using the app to find the flight you want to take then booking your ticket directly with the airline to avoid any issues.

HostelWorld

HostelWorld is an amazing app that lets you look for affordable hostels in over 150 countries. You can opt for cheaper accommodations where you share a dorm-style room with other travelers, or you can get private rooms just for you and the people you are traveling with. If you do use HostelWorld, make sure to thoroughly read the reviews before booking!

Traveling doesn’t have to be expensive! And with these hacks, you can easily keep your adventures within a student budget. Happy traveling!