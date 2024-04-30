The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Spring is finally here, but before we get the wonderful May weather, we inevitably must take on rainy April. Although rainy, overcast weather might be the final perfect ingredient for a successful rot-in-bed type of day, having consistent dreary weekdays is less than ideal. Personally, I never want to leave my apartment on these rainy days, so here are some ways I have been occupying myself.

Catching up on the reading list

Below is a list of books I recommend for a rainy day. There is something so satisfying about curling up with a good book while hearing raindrops in the background. Maybe make yourself some tea or light a candle and really lean into this cozy vibe.

Book recommendations:

“Everything I Know About Love” by Dolly Alderton is a memoir about the author’s experience growing up and finding herself while overcoming all of life’s obstacles. She takes the reader through her life from the start of her teenage years into adulthood. This is an absolute must-read for any woman in their twenties!

“A Court of Thorns and Roses” (and the whole series) by Sarah J. Maas will take you out of any reading slump as you uncover the intricate universe and lovable characters.

“Ninth House” by Leigh Bardugo is a captivating mystery about a girl who goes to Yale and finds herself involved in a secret society. This book is the definition of eerie and absolutely fitting for a rainy day.

“The Unhoneymooners” by Christina Lauren is a go-to romantic comedy book for any day. The dialogue of banter alone will leave you laughing so hard that you forget all about the dreary weather.

“Verity” by Colleen Hoover tells the story of a woman who finds herself hired by a man to finish writing his late wife’s books. While doing so, she uncovers more about this family and the truth behind the wife’s death. I finished this book in one sitting; it is extremely captivating and will leave you on the edge of your seat.

“Six of Crows” by Leigh Bardugo centers around a lovable group of mischievous teenagers who embark on a dangerous heist.

Movie and TV marathons

This one may seem a bit more obvious, but nevertheless, I have been using the extra indoor time to binge-watch a ton of TV shows and movie series. Here are some of my recommendations:

“One Day” is a fantastic short series to watch on a day when you expect to be mostly indoors. Personally, I found it completely heartbreaking, but I would give anything to re-watch it for the first time.

Lean into the foggy and gray vibe with “Vampire Diaries.”

“Modern Family” is probably my favorite TV show and is always a great laugh.

“Pitch Perfect” is great for a movie marathon and will make you say, “Oh, I forgot about that song.”

If you want to, forget all about the poor weather outside by watching “Mamma Mia.”

Planning trips

One of my favorite things to do is look for random places to visit and plan hypothetical trips. I love to watch vlogs on YouTube or TikTok videos of people traveling to these places. This always puts me in a good mood because I love traveling, and it gets me excited about potential plans that could one day happen.

Pinterest boards

Creating new Pinterest boards easily takes up all of my time. I use these to create photo collages for my computer and phone backgrounds. One of my boards is for outfit inspiration, and I have especially been adding warmer-weather outfits recently in anticipation. I also have a board with ideas of pictures I want to take with my friends. Another one of my favorite boards is hair and nail ideas. Maybe try recreating some cute Pinterest photos or doing a new hairstyle; the time goes by faster than expected.

I hope this helps you get through the rainy season and dreary days. It can feel isolating to be indoors for most of the day. This might be a great opportunity to call friends and family to catch up. Spring is just around the corner, and remember, “April showers bring May flowers!”