Reflection About Going Abroad Next Semester

In 10 days, I will leave Boston and start my journey to Sydney, Australia, for my co-op. To say I am filled with emotions would be an understatement.

My first co-op was at a non-profit called the Institute for Healthcare Improvement, and although I loved it, I aimed for something different this time around so I could learn more about what work inspires me. My ideal role was something in line with my economics minor. While I anticipated it being in a somewhat new domain, I did not anticipate it being on the other side of the world.

My co-op is at the Insitute for Economics and Peace, a global think tank. I scrolled across this position on NUWorks and applied on a whim, thinking that living in Sydney would be cool and random. My expectations for getting an interview were low as it seemed tailored for International Affairs/Political Science majors.

I vividly remember finishing the interview and immediately calling my brother, convinced I had bombed it. When I got the offer letter, I was stunned. I had no idea what to do.

On one hand, this job seemed unaligned with my major. I had not heard back from many other places yet, and moving to Sydney would require a substantial financial commitment.

Despite the hesitation, I knew I could not pass this up. I had to remind myself that even if an opportunity does not unfold perfectly and has challenges, it can still be the right choice.

Since accepting the position in early October, my emotions have fluctuated nonstop. From applying for my visa to booking the flight, all these steps have made it feel more and more real. I tried not to fixate on it too much.

A personal goal of mine, independent from this situation, is living in the moment. Therefore, I wanted to ensure I fully embraced this semester before devoting all my attention to next semester – something easier said than done. But now, with this semester ending, I feel overwhelmed with emotions.

I am fortunate to have traveled a lot in my life, solo or with friends and family. Last summer, I studied abroad at the London School of Economics during their summer semester. I had been to London several times before; it was a shorter time than Australia, and I have some family who live there — a familiar atmosphere. In hindsight, those months prepared me to feel confident enough to start this journey.

On Dec. 15, my family and I are going to India to visit relatives, and on Jan. 6, I will be flying from New Delhi to Sydney on a one-way ticket. The immediate transition from being on a long family-centered trip to being alone across the world worries me.

I am nervous about being so far from my friends and family. For instance, I talk with my brother daily but am unsure whether the time difference will allow this. Small changes in my routine like this might have a bigger impact than I suspect. Although apprehensive about the change, I am beyond excited about the new additions to my routine.

There is so much I hope to gain from this experience. I am really excited to grow professionally in a new work environment. But on a personal level, I am more focused on being abroad.

I plan to put myself out there and try things that I would not normally do here, like learning how to surf or playing rugby. I want to take this experience head-on and have no regrets about not doing something because I was too scared.

As I reflect, I am proud of myself for taking this leap. I am unsure about what my life will look like, and as a person who likes to plan ahead, I consistently remind myself that not knowing is okay. To anyone reading this who’s considering pushing out of your comfort zone — whatever that may look like — I encourage you to trust yourself and your gut.