New Names, New Season: What to Know as the PWHL Gears Up for Season 2 

“The Professional Women’s Hockey League” (PWHL) is back for its second season, and there’s a lot to be excited about. After a historic first season that saw record-breaking support — selling out the Bell Center with over 21,000 fans, partnering with 40+ sponsors and Minnesota raising the “Walter Cup” — the PWHL is set to return even stronger for season two. With new team names, fresh talent and the potential for fierce rivalries, season two promises to be bigger and better. Whether you’re a dedicated fan or just jumping on the bandwagon, here’s everything you need to know as the PWHL ramps up for the upcoming season.

The League: What You Need to Know

The PWHL is setting the stage for the future of women’s professional hockey, with six teams based in cities across North America. While the cities are the same as last season, there have been some changes to team rosters, management, and coaching staff that are sure to keep things interesting. Most notably, the teams have adopted new names this year.

The season format remains similar to last year’s, with each team playing a regular season schedule of games leading into the playoffs. The goal is to crown a champion by the season’s end, with each matchup building toward the ultimate prize: The Walter Cup.

Who are the teams?

– Boston Fleet

– Minnesota Frost

– Victoire de Montréal

– New York Sirens

– Ottawa Charge

– Toronto Sceptres

These teams are made up of some of the best talent from across the globe, including national team players, rising stars and seasoned veterans. Season two promises to build on the foundation laid in the first season, with tighter competition and more players stepping into the spotlight.

Players to Watch in Season Two

As the PWHL heads into its second season, the roster is packed with incredible talent from around the world. From seasoned veterans to emerging stars, there are plenty of players who are set to make a big impact on the ice. Among these standout athletes, our own Northeastern University alumnae have continued to have a strong showing in the league, bringing their skills to the professional stage. Some of the most notable Northeastern alumnae to watch this season are:

– Kendall Coyne Schofield (Minnesota) – A Northeastern alumna and Olympic gold medalist, Coyne Schofield is renowned for her blazing speed and leadership. She’ll be key to Minnesota’s offense and team culture.

– Chloe Aurard (New York) – Another standout from Northeastern, Aurard is a dynamic forward with a keen scoring touch. She’s poised to break out this season as a top goal-scorer for the Sirens.

– Alina Müller (Boston) – The Swiss national and former Northeastern star is one of the most skilled playmakers in the league. Müller’s vision and creativity on the ice will be crucial to Boston’s success this season.

– Aerin Frankel (Boston) – As a goaltender, Frankel was a dominant force at Northeastern, and she’s carrying that momentum into the PWHL. Known for her composure under pressure and quick reflexes, she’ll be a cornerstone of Boston’s defense yet again.

These Northeastern alumnae, along with other league stars like Hilary Knight (Boston) and Marie-Philip Poulin (Montreal), are, and have been, shaping the future of women’s hockey. Their leadership and skill make them some of the most important players to follow in what’s shaping up to be a thrilling second season of the PWHL.

Growing the Fanbase and Community

A major priority for the PWHL is expanding its fanbase and bringing more excitement to women’s hockey, and they’ve been off to a strong start. Media coverage has significantly increased, social media engagement is at an all-time high, and fans can now stream nearly every game live, making it easier than ever to follow the league.

With a rich history in hockey, Boston has quickly embraced its PWHL team. With their home rink at UMass Lowell, The Fleet have been connecting with the local community, hosting meet-and-greets, clinics and events to get both kids and adults involved in the sport. Whether through grassroots hockey programs or special game-day events, they’ve been actively working to inspire the next generation of female athletes and build a lasting fanbase.

There is commitment to enhancing the PWHL’s presence through community outreach programs, youth hockey initiatives and collaborations across the league. The goal is clear: Make women’s hockey a cornerstone in professional sports and ensure its lasting presence. The more engaged the community, the stronger the league becomes and teams like the Boston Fleet are leading the charge.

What’s New This Season?

Season one set the foundation, but season two is bringing several exciting changes that will take the PWHL to the next level:

– More media coverage: With expanded broadcasting deals, even more games will be aired live this season. Fans will have greater access to catch all the action, from game-winning goals to highlight-reel saves, making it easier than ever to follow their favorite teams and players.

– Moving into larger arenas: One of the biggest changes this season is that several teams, including Montreal and Toronto, will be playing home games in larger arenas. This move not only boosts the fan experience but also solidifies the league’s position as a major player in the professional sports landscape. The larger venues offer more seating, a heightened game-day atmosphere and an elevated stage for showcasing the talent in the PWHL.

– Emerging rivalries: The rivalries that began brewing last season are set to intensify in Year Two. Whether it’s the classic clash between Toronto and Montreal or the budding rivalry between Boston and New York, the competition is only getting fiercer. Fans can expect higher stakes and even more drama as these teams face off throughout the season.

Why This Season Matters

Season two of the PWHL isn’t just another season of hockey – it’s a step toward solidifying women’s hockey as a major player in the world of professional sports. With top-tier talent, growing fan engagement, and a clear vision for the future, the PWHL is poised for success.

So, whether you’re watching for the rivalries, the rising stars or simply because you love the game, the 2024-2025 PWHL season is shaping up to be one you can’t miss.